You Can Now Book Emirates Premium Economy Using Miles

For a while now, Emirates’ new Premium Economy cabin has been getting plenty of attention. The seats are a decent step up from standard Economy, and now, Emirates Skywards has made them a bit more accessible.

The loyalty program has finally opened up flight rewards and upgrades for the Premium Economy cabin. This means you can now use Skywards Miles to either book a full ticket in the cabin or upgrade an existing Economy ticket.

Redeeming Miles for a Ticket: A one-way ticket in Premium Economy “starts at 15,000 Skywards Miles “.

A one-way ticket in Premium Economy “starts at “. Upgrading a Ticket: If you’re already flying in Economy, you can upgrade to Premium Economy “from as little as 7,020 Skywards Miles one way”.

With Emirates’ ongoing US$5 billion retrofit, more aircraft are consistently being fitted with the cabin, which should increase availability. They’ve also rolled out the product on some of their new A350s.

Bottom line

This change is a good (if inevitable…) move for Skywards members who want a bit more comfort without committing to the higher cost of Business Class.

Is this something you’d be looking to use your miles on?

Photos: (c) Emirates