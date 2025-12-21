Countdown to Christmas: Win a stay at InterContinental Berlin

Our fourth InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas raffle starts today, this time with a stay at InterContinental Berlin.

InterContinental Berlin is located at the entrance to the Tiergarten, where the luxury of space becomes palpable. In this unique location, where green tranquillity meets vibrant city life, guests can explore Berlin at their own pace, whether they’re enjoying an urban weekend break, visiting the atmospheric Christmas markets, or taking a leisurely stroll through the extensive park.

This feeling continues in the spacious, elegantly designed rooms, which are pleasantly quiet. The ambience immediately puts guests at ease while offering plenty of space to relax. You can start the day relaxed with a hearty breakfast before setting off on your next adventure in the capital.

Thanks to its central location, the hotel offers a wide range of possibilities: a short walk takes you to KaDeWe or Kurfürstendamm, and there are small galleries and boutiques in the immediate vicinity. Cosy cafés also invite you to take a relaxing break. At the same time, the InterContinental itself is a place you will want to return to – a retreat in the heart of the city.

A particular highlight is HUGOS, a Michelin-starred restaurant located high above the rooftops of Berlin. Here, creative cuisine and an impressive panoramic view come together to create a unique culinary experience.

The gastronomic offerings are complemented by the stylish Marlene Restaurant & Bar, where classic elements and a modern atmosphere come together in harmony. Whether you’re enjoying a drink after strolling through the Tiergarten or kicking off a special evening with a cocktail, the bar is one of those places where you immediately feel at home and are happy to linger a little longer.

This is how you can win

In collaboration with InterContinental Berlin, we are offering a two night stay inclusive breakfast.

You can enter this week’s competition until 23:59 CET on 31 December 2025.

Remember that you must register for the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas each week to secure your chance of winning the weekly prize.

