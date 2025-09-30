Register Now For Hilton Honor’s New Bonus Points Promotion…

Hilton Honors has launched its new autumn and winter promotion, offering members a chance to earn bonus points on their upcoming stays.

While the offer certainly isn’t the most generous we’ve seen, it’s straightforward and easy to understand. For every stay you complete between October 1 and December 31, 2025, you’ll earn 1,500 bonus Hilton Honors points.

How the Promotion Works

The promotion is simple, with very little small print to worry about. The most important thing to remember is that you must register for the offer in advance on the Hilton website.

The bonus is earned per stay , not per night. This means shorter, more frequent stays will get you a better return.

, not per night. This means shorter, more frequent stays will get you a better return. There is no minimum stay requirement. A single night will earn the same bonus as a week-long stay.

The bonus is uncapped, so you can earn it on as many stays as you like during the promotional period.

The offer applies to all Hilton brands, from Hampton to Conrad.

Crucially, reward stays also count, so you can get a small rebate on your point redemptions.

Bottom Line

While 1,500 bonus points per stay isn’t going to get many people excited, it’s still a nice little extra. There is no downside to registering.

If you think you might have any Hilton stays in the next few months, it’s worth taking a 20 seconds to sign up to make sure you don’t miss out.