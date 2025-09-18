Grab An Easy Bonus From TopCashback This Weekend (Existing Members Included!)

We have long been fans of TopCashback, partly due to their regular, easy-to-achieve bonuses.
The latest such bonus offer is available until 6 a.m. PT on September 20, 2025 (note that you need to register first).
If you manage to spend $15 or more this weekend, you will receive $2.50 back, along with whatever cashback you earn on that $15+ purchase.
If I don’t have anything particular to buy online, maybe consider a handful of hotel points from whatever chain is running a promotion – possible because points.com is also a TopCashback merchant…
$15 for new members of TopCashback
If you are not yet a member of TopCashback, you can earn an additional $15. Simply sign up using this referral link and earn $10 of standard cashback to get your bonus.
It’s really quite simple to earn $10 of cashback. The number of hotel chains available via TopCashback is impressive – Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Accor, Choice, Best Western, etc. – as well as the major Online Travel Agencies.
Bottom Line
Perhaps the $2.50 isn’t completely free, but if you regularly make online purchases or book travel online, then it practically is…
Terms & Conditions
They aren’t onerous… apart from a few non-qualifying merchants you need to be aware of:
- This promotion is available to select TopCashback members only. During this promotion, members are able to receive a $2.50 Cash Back bonus when the below terms and conditions are met.
Purchases with some merchants may take longer to track than others. Please allow up to 14 days before raising a support ticket if your bonus does not track immediately.
- To be eligible for the $2.50 Cash Back promotion, you must be a member of TopCashback. You must activate the offer by clicking the link above, prior to making an eligible transaction. Activations will be reported back to TopCashback.
- You must make a purchase through TopCashback.com by 6 a.m. PT on September 20, 2025.
- Transactions with merchants paying 0% Cash Back and the following merchants are excluded from this promotion: TopCashBack – Sign-Up Bonus.
- Your purchase amount should be $15 or more. This is the purchase amount reported back to TopCashback. Some retailers may exclude taxes and fees or shipping charges.
- You can earn a maximum of $2.50 Cash Back.
- Refer a Friend and sign-up bonuses will not count as one of your purchases toward the Cash Back bonus.
- This Cash Back bonus will not contribute toward the minimum Cash Back requirement for Refer a Friend. In other words, if you need to earn $10 in Cash Back to receive your Refer a Friend bonus, this promotion will not count toward your $10.
- This promotion cannot be combined with any other sitewide offers for members or referring members unless otherwise specified.
- To qualify for the Cash Back bonus, the original transaction must be eligible for Cash Back. Please review the terms and conditions on the retailer’s page prior to purchase to avoid declined or untracked Cash Back.
- The Cash Back bonus will be added to your account as a separate Cash Back amount once the original transaction has been tracked. Please allow 14 days for this to appear.
- If you cancel your order, the Cash Back bonus will be removed.
- Only one TopCashback.com account per person is allowed.
- TopCashback will not be held responsible for any technical failure or otherwise which prevents participation in this promotion.
- Events may occur that render the promotion itself or the awarding of payable Cash Back impossible due to reasons beyond the control of TopCashback. Accordingly, TopCashback may at its absolute discretion vary or amend the promotion while the entrant agrees that no liability shall attach to TopCashback as a result.