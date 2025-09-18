Grab An Easy Bonus From TopCashback This Weekend (Existing Members Included!)

We have long been fans of TopCashback, partly due to their regular, easy-to-achieve bonuses.

The latest such bonus offer is available until 6 a.m. PT on September 20, 2025 (note that you need to register first).

If you manage to spend $15 or more this weekend, you will receive $2.50 back, along with whatever cashback you earn on that $15+ purchase.

If I don’t have anything particular to buy online, maybe consider a handful of hotel points from whatever chain is running a promotion – possible because points.com is also a TopCashback merchant…

$15 for new members of TopCashback

If you are not yet a member of TopCashback, you can earn an additional $15. Simply sign up using this referral link and earn $10 of standard cashback to get your bonus.

It’s really quite simple to earn $10 of cashback. The number of hotel chains available via TopCashback is impressive – Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Accor, Choice, Best Western, etc. – as well as the major Online Travel Agencies.

Bottom Line

Perhaps the $2.50 isn’t completely free, but if you regularly make online purchases or book travel online, then it practically is…

Terms & Conditions

They aren’t onerous… apart from a few non-qualifying merchants you need to be aware of: