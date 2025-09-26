Save Up to 30% on Hotel Stays with Accor’s App Promotion

Accor is running a promotion that could potentially save you a decent bit of cash if you’re planning a trip soon. The deal offers up to 30% off stays when you book through the ALL app, with a base discount of 20% and the usual extra 10% for loyalty program members.

The promotion is a clear push from the hotel group to get more people using its app. Airlines and hotel chains are increasingly using this tactic, as having the app on a customer’s phone often leads to more direct bookings and better engagement.

Deal Details

To get the discount, you need to book by October 9, 2025, for a stay of at least two nights. The travel period for the discount runs from October 24 to December 10, 2025. It applies to a large number of hotels around the world, from Australia and Brazil to the USA and France.

The discount isn’t guaranteed to be the full 30% on every stay – blackout dates will apply and vary by each specific hotel. It’s also worth remembering that the discount is off the flexible rate, so if you would have booked a non-refundable rate anyway, your savings will be less.

Bottom Line

For anyone planning an Accor stay in the next couple of months, this might be a reasonable deal. The key is to book through the app before the deadline and make sure you’re an ALL member to get the full discount.

As always, to make sure you’re really getting a good deal, remember to do a quick check of alternative rates/booking sites and to factor in things like cashback etc too.