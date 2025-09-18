Iberia Adds More Destinations In The Americas For Winter 2025/26

Iberia is starting its 2025/26 winter season flight schedule, with a clear focus on North and South America. The plan includes three new routes and increased frequencies on several existing ones.

New Routes and Added Flights

The most notable additions are new flights to the US and Brazil:

Orlando: Starting October 26, 2025, Iberia will fly four times a week from Madrid to Orlando. This will be the airline’s ninth US destination.

Recife & Fortaleza: The airline is adding two new routes to Brazil, with three weekly flights to Recife starting December 13, 2025, and another three to Fortaleza starting January 19, 2026. These will be operated by the new Airbus A321XLR.

Iberia is also adding more flights on several established routes, which is great news for anyone looking for reward space between these destinations and Madrid. Highlights include:

Dominican Republic: Santo Domingo gets up to four additional weekly connections.

Puerto Rico: San Juan is getting seven more flights a week, taking it up to two flights per day.

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro will be served daily in February 2026, just in time for Carnival.

Chile & Peru: Santiago, Chile, goes from ten to twelve flights per week, and Lima will now have two daily flights.

North America: New York will get two daily flights in winter for the first time. Boston's service is doubling to up to two daily flights, and Washington is becoming a year-round destination with three flights per week.

Bottom line

This expansion reinforces Iberia’s position as a key player in transatlantic travel. For Avios (or other oneworld points/miles collectors) there are more options for travelers heading between North / South America and Madrid.

Images: Iberia