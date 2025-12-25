Countdown to Christmas: Win a dreamy stay at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Our last InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas competition starts Christmas Eve, this time with a memorable stay at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa.

Secure your chance to win a stay at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Allow Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa to captivate your senses. The stunning Furanafushi island is surrounded by a shimmering blue lagoon, white-sand beaches, and swaying palms.

From sandbank family picnics to hands-on cooking and mocktail classes, the resort invites guests to come together through Side by Side, Sheraton’s signature programme. Thoughtfully curated and uniquely engaging, these shared experiences are designed to spark connection, create joyful moments, and encourage effortless relaxation.

You can be a part of the responsible travel through a multitude of sustainability initiatives such as Adopt A Coral, an on-hand coral planting activity, the expansive Furana Organic Garden, and immerse yourself in the ideal environment covered in diverse tropical trees and plantations.

Prioritize your well-being in one of 176 beautifully designed hotel rooms, overwater villas, and ocean-viewing villas, many equipped with private plunge pools. Sample fresh, delectable fare at seven hotel restaurants and bars, featuring international cuisine and signature cocktails.

This year, the resort launched a new Premium all-inclusive package that combines all aspects of a luxurious island holiday. From high-quality cuisine to spa treatments and a sunset dolphin cruise to water sports and cultural programmes, the package includes numerous exclusive services in a harmonious, all-inclusive experience – including speedboat transfer and drinks.

The five-star resort is just a 15 minutes speedboat ride away from Male International Airport, making it a very accessible vacation destination.

If you fancy a tropical escape for the Christmas or New Years break, or as a start into the 2026 travel season, the resort still has last-minute availabilities.

This is how you can win

In collaboration with Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, we are offering a three night stay in a Deluxe Room inclusive breakfast and speedboat transfers as part of this Countdown to Christmas Raffle.

Enter here

You can enter this week’s competition until 23:59 CET on 3 January 2026.

Remember that you must register for the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas each week to secure your chance of winning the weekly prize.

If you share the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas on social media after entering, using either the share buttons or the referral link, you can triple your chances of winning! The InsideFlyer team wishes you a peaceful Christmas season and good luck in the prize draw!

Terms and conditions:

*Redeemable subject to availability.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. This competition is not valid in regions where promotions of this kind are prohibited or restricted.

One winner will be selected at random from all entries and notified by email within 14 days of the end of the promotional period. If the winner does not respond to this notification within seven days, the prize will not be awarded to them and will be given to a new winner instead. You may enter once per week.

By participating in this promotion, you agree to receive emails from InsideFlyer, but you can unsubscribe at any time.

Participation in this promotion also signifies your agreement to our privacy policy and that of our partners.

InsideFlyer and our partners will do their utmost to ensure that the prizes are delivered correctly, but cannot accept responsibility for errors made by third parties.

Photos: (c) Sheraton Maldives Full Moon resort & Spa