Unlock Spring Savings: May’s Flying Blue Promo Rewards

As spring unfolds, May brings new Flying Blue Promo Rewards for travellers. This month, you can find attractive rewards in both Economy and Business Class.

When to Book and Travel

The Flying Blue Promo Rewards for May can be booked until the end of this month. You can choose your destination and travel until October 31, 2025. Here’s how to book:

Via the KLM or Air France website: Log in with your Flying Blue account and search for flights under ‘book with Miles’.

or website: Log in with your Flying Blue account and search for flights under ‘book with Miles’. Through the KLM or Air France app: Ensure you’re logged in and select ‘pay with Miles’ in the search box.

or app: Ensure you’re logged in and select ‘pay with Miles’ in the search box. On the Flying Blue website: Click on your desired destination, which will redirect you to the KLM or Air France site.

This month, enjoy discounts of up to 25% off the regular miles fare. The intra-Europe options are unlikely to benefit many readers, but the long-haul options are worth taking a look at: