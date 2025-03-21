British Airways: Free Rebooking Due to Heathrow Power Outage

In response to the recent power outage at Heathrow, British Airways is offering customers the flexibility to rebook their flights free of charge.

Who is Affected?

Customers scheduled to fly this weekend (Saturday or Sunday).

(Saturday or Sunday). Flights must still be listed as operating.

Rebooking Guidelines

Flights within 14 days: Rebook onto a British Airways operated service on the same routing into the same class as the original flight or lowest available in the same cabin.

lowest available in the same cabin. Longer-Term Rebooking: If you wish to change to a flight beyond 14 days, the same ticket sub-class must be available for sale. For example, if you purchased a discounted economy ticket, you cannot switch to a flight where only fully flexible seats are available.

If you wish to change to a flight beyond 14 days, the same ticket sub-class must be available for sale. For example, if you purchased a discounted economy ticket, you cannot switch to a flight where only fully flexible seats are available. Airport Changes: You can switch between airports within the same city (e.g. Heathrow to Gatwick), but changing your departure or arrival city is not permitted.

Bottom line

Unless you really have to travel this weekend, it’s definitely worth considering taking advantage of this offer. Despite Heathrow Airport hoping to be fully operational tomorrow, some delays are inevitable and the experience is likely to be relatively stressful.