Emirates Expands Service with Modernised Boeing 777s

Emirates is set to enhance its service with the deployment of retrofitted Boeing 777s, featuring modern cabins, across eight additional routes.

As part of Emirates’ ongoing, massive, retrofit program, one aircraft receives a nose-to-tail facelift every three weeks and is returned to service.

New Destinations

Starting from June 1, Emirates will operate daily flights on the Dubai-Lisbon route with the new cabin products. Additionally, one of the two daily flights to London Stansted (EK 67/EK 68) will also feature the upgraded interiors from the same date.

Other key dates include:

Dublin : From June 25 .

: From . Male : New cabins will rotate on flights EK 658/EK 659 starting June 1 , and on EK 656/EK 657 and EK 660/EK 661 from July 15 .

: New cabins will rotate on flights EK 658/EK 659 starting , and on EK 656/EK 657 and EK 660/EK 661 from . Hong Kong : Service begins on July 15 with flights EK 382/EK 383.

: Service begins on with flights EK 382/EK 383. Kolkata : Scheduled from August 10 , operating four times a week.

: Scheduled from , operating four times a week. Colombo : New flights EK 650/EK 651 from August 10 .

: New flights EK 650/EK 651 from . Johannesburg & Cape Town: Premium Economy and new Business Class cabins will be introduced from September 1 for Johannesburg and September 20 for Cape Town.

Modernization Program

Emirates has expanded the modernization program for its Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 fleet to over 220 aircraft, implementing the most ambitious retrofit project in the aviation industry.

The redesigned Emirates Boeing 777 features four classes of service, with 260 Economy Class seats and 24 Premium Economy Class seats. Business Class seats are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, offering privacy, aisle access, and space for working and relaxing.

Photos: (c) Emirates