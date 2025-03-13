Earn Elite Status at Double Speed with Qantas’ Latest Promotion

Qantas Frequent Flyer members have the opportunity to earn double Qantas Points or Status Credits through a special promotion running from 12 March 2025 to 18 March 2025. This offer is perfect for those planning travel between 19 March 2025 and 24 February 2026.

How It Works

To participate, members must:

Register: Sign up for the promotion via the Qantas App or Qantas website before 11:59 PM (AEDT) on 18 March 2025. Choose Your Reward: Select between double Qantas Points or double Status Credits. Only one reward can be chosen per member, and any changes to your choice must be made before the registration deadline. Double Points is nice, but the chance to earn/retain elite status at 2x the standard rate is fantastic. Earning Period: The rewards will be credited within eight weeks after travel.

Eligible Flights

New Bookings Only : The offer applies only to new eligible flight bookings made during the promotional period.

: The offer applies only to new eligible flight bookings made during the promotional period. Eligible Flights: Note that the offer only applies to Qantas marketed and operated flights. Domestic and international routes qualify. Flights operated by Jetstar and other partner airlines are excluded.

Bottom line

If you are thinking of travelling to Australia and want elite status with a Oneworld airline, it could be well worth running the numbers here.

Ensure you register and book your flights within the specified dates to take advantage of the offer.