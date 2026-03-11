A stylish retreat in the heart of the capital: What a stay at The Ritz-Carlton Berlin is like

Sophisticated, glamorous and exclusive: these words perfectly describe both the iconic Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel brand and The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin.

Since 2004, the Potsdamer Platz hotel has welcomed famous guests from all over the world, becoming an integral part of Berlin’s hotel scene in the process.

Following an extensive renovation and redesign, a new era for this iconic hotel began in 2019, symbolising Berlin’s transformation while paying tribute to the Roaring Twenties.

Its location on Potsdamer Platz gives guests quick access to Berlin’s most important sights and popular neighbourhoods.

The hotel is perfectly connected via the “Potsdamer Platz” station, with access to the U-Bahn, S-Bahn and regional trains directly in front of the property. From December 2025, Berlin Airport will be just a 20-minute journey away.

We arrive at the hotel around noon and are warmly welcomed by the doormen even before actually entering the property – entirely in line with Ritz-Carlton’s credo: “We are Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen.”

Once inside the lobby, the reception desk is on the right-hand side. Before that, however, it is impossible not to admire the centerpiece of the lobby: the sweeping marble staircase, which instantly creates a grand hotel atmosphere.

After a friendly check-in, we are escorted to our room and given an overview of the hotel’s culinary offerings and The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, which we also have access to.

As we walk to the lift, we get our first glimpse of the Art Deco design that defines the hotel.

Club Room

The Club Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin offer 40 square metres of comfortable space. They are located on the 10th floor, home to the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge.

In addition to the comfortable king-size bed with a feather-light duvet, the room features a large desk and a cosy seating area.

The golden age of 1920s Berlin is reflected in the design of the guest rooms and suites, with geometric motifs and intersecting lines symbolising the historical significance of Potsdamer Platz as the busiest traffic hub in Europe.

We particularly like the fact that, while the bathroom has a modern feel, it still preserves the original 1920s design language through the use of wood and marble.

In addition to the rainfall shower, the large bathtub makes it easy to create your own spa experience. The luxurious feel of the room is further enhanced by the Diptyque toiletries.





Another positive aspect is that the room is both high-end and practical: power outlets are easily accessible by the seating areas, and the lighting and air conditioning can be conveniently controlled via a touchscreen.

Breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

If you book a room with breakfast included, it will be served in POTS. The restaurant is located on the ground floor, accessible from the rear of the lobby.

It has a modern, open design and features a large show kitchen where creative hot breakfast dishes are prepared each morning. Our favourites include the ‘Truffle & Egg’ and ‘Healthy Morning’ dishes. Each guest may choose one dish from the menu.

In addition, a high-quality, extensive breakfast buffet is available, offering sweet pastries, various types of bread and rolls, cold cuts, cheese, cereal, fruit and much more. Speciality coffees are freshly prepared on a portafilter machine.









The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge

The Ritz-Carlton Club is located on the 10th floor and is a private lounge exclusively for guests who have booked one of the 42 suites or a room with Club access. Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Berlin may also purchase access.

In the exclusive Club Lounge, which has panoramic windows, guests can enjoy views of the metropolis. Completely redesigned in autumn 2025, the Club Lounge now shines in new splendour. The Roaring Twenties are also reflected in the design.

(c) The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

The interior’s depth and character are enhanced by textured fluted glass, warm bronze accents, and custom-made furniture.

A colour palette of light grey, dark wood tones, deep blue and creamy nuances creates a calm foundation, resulting in a cosy living room atmosphere that radiates warmth and comfort.

The lounge can accommodate 35 guests. There is a variety of seating available, including tables, a large corner sofa and cocoon seating areas.

(c) The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

(c) The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin

From a culinary perspective, guests are spoilt for choice. A variety of culinary creations are served throughout the day.

The day begins with breakfast in the morning in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere. As well as a high-quality cold buffet, guests can choose from POTS’ extensive breakfast menu.





The dishes are then served by the lounge staff. During our stay, we sample several options, including the ‘Seafood & Egg’, ‘Truffle & Egg’ and French toast with berries and vanilla foam – all of which are delicious.





Breakfast is served from 7:00 to 11:00. One more tip: be sure to try the delicious croissants!

If you happen to miss breakfast, which is very unlikely, you won’t have to wait long for the next culinary offering.

A light lunch is served between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. During our stay, this included truffle risotto and various fish dishes with vegetables.

In the afternoon, guests can look forward to a selection of sweet and savoury snacks. Club guests can also enjoy a full English afternoon tea in the lounge once per stay. This must be arranged with the lounge staff one day in advance.

Apéro is served in The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. There is an excellent selection of hot and cold dishes, including various salads, a high-quality charcuterie platter and hot options that change daily.

Among our favourites are beef fillet tips on mashed potatoes with truffle, a fresh Asian vegetable stir-fry and classic Berlin currywurst with fries, which never disappoint.

Club guests can choose from a wide range of beverages throughout the day. Soft drinks and coffee are, of course, available. Guests who enjoy starting the day with a glass of champagne at breakfast will also be well catered for.

The wine list features an array of red, white and rosé wines, all carefully selected.

The Club Lounge also offers a selection of spirits and can prepare long drinks and certain cocktails. In the evening, the spirits are impressively displayed in the open bar cabinet.

Tip: As well as the Louis Roederer champagne and all the other delicious drinks, we particularly recommend the freshly prepared Espresso Martini.

Secret Champagne Garden at The Ritz-Carlton Berlin

During the summer months, The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin offers guests a hidden culinary oasis in the form of the third-floor “Secret Champagne Garden”, where they can enjoy champagne, wines, cocktails and more under the open sky in complete peace throughout the summer season.





Access to the Secret Champagne Garden is granted at the reception desk upon request, but only if there are still enough seats available.

Wellness & Relaxation

The 400-square-metre wellness area at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin offers guests a pool, a treatment room, a Finnish sauna, a steam sauna, a spacious relaxation area and a training room equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Thanks to the jetstream function in the pool, even experienced swimmers can enjoy their favourite sport. Massages and cosmetic treatments are available upon request.

The Tiergarten, located directly behind the hotel, is also ideal for outdoor cycling and jogging.