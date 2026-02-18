Art Deco hotel in the Grand Duchy: This is how it is to stay at Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa

The new Marriott Hotel Alfa opened in Luxembourg last year. Not only is it the only Marriott hotel in the country, alongside the equally new Moxy Luxembourg Airport, but it also has a rich history.

We recently had the opportunity to experience one of the newest Marriott hotels in Central Europe for ourselves. And we can reveal that it’s well worth a visit.

Central location as the perfect home base

Objectively speaking, the location is perfect – especially if you want to experience Luxembourg as a travel destination or are arriving by train. The hotel is located directly opposite Luxembourg Gare main station.

If you are arriving at the airport, you can reach your destination in just over 20 minutes thanks to the bus connection. As all public transport in Luxembourg is free of charge, getting there feels almost too easy. The old town can be reached either on foot or by tram in just two stops.

Even from the outside, it is clear that this is not a comparatively interchangeable new building. The Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa is located in a historic building that opened in 1932. It was designed by Léon Bouvart and built by Alfred Lefèvre. It has been designated a national monument since 1991.

From early on, the hotel was considered a social meeting place and was renowned for its striking design, concerts and elegant gatherings.

It even features in the history of World War II. During the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, it reportedly hosted a high-profile Christmas dinner. After the war, the Alfa remained a prestigious venue for all kinds of events, from celebrations to fashion shows. Walking through the hotel today, you can sense its rich history.

Check-in is both friendly and efficient. As soon as you enter the lobby, you realise that this is no large business hotel. In fact, the Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa feels more like a boutique hotel, partly due to its comparatively compact lobby with two reception desks.

Rooms & Design at Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa

The design concept, which draws on Art Deco influences without becoming overly theatrical, has been executed particularly well.

Iria Degen Interiors has clearly taken its cue from the original elements, such as the ornamentation, lighting, glass and local art. Everything appears curated rather than decorated.

Zigzag motifs, which are already present on the exterior of the building, also feature inside, for example on the flooring, wallpaper and fabrics. Added to this are typical Art Deco shapes, such as soft curves, circles and elegant partitions.

It is exciting that not everything has been redone, but that original features have been deliberately preserved: These include rosewood, marble elements, and vintage lighting. Historical paintings have been repositioned and complemented with contemporary local artworks. The overall impression is one of high quality and harmony.

The hotel has 153 rooms, including 31 suites. We are staying in a junior suite, which has everything you could want for a weekend break: space, comfort and thoughtful design.

The centrepiece of the suite is the comfortable Marriott bed. The suite also features a chaise longue, an additional armchair and a desk, should you need to work.

A particularly positive aspect is that, despite the historic setting, the room does not feel compromised. It has clearly been modernised while retaining the soul of the building.

The bathroom continues the design theme, featuring green marble elements and a rain shower. Even the smallest details reveal that this was not just a standard renovation, but a complete restoration and redesign.

M Club Lounge

The M Club Lounge is located on the first floor. Don’t expect an enormous executive lounge like those found in large airports or conference hotels. It is a cosy retreat.

It is open 24 hours a day and offers soft drinks and coffee throughout the day. This is particularly convenient during a city break: you can quickly grab some water, enjoy a coffee before going for a walk, or treat yourself to an afternoon break.

The real highlight is the happy hour, which runs from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. During this time, a variety of cold snacks are served, including a high-quality charcuterie platter and an excellent selection of cheeses.

Small hot dishes, which change daily, are also served at your table. We were given samples of dishes that are also on the restaurant menu, such as Alfa sausage with brown mustard sauce, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

There is also a pleasant selection of alcoholic drinks available, including beer, wine and Crémant de Luxembourg, which are served from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Please note that breakfast is not served in the lounge for guests with Club Lounge access. Instead, it can be enjoyed daily in the Brasserie Alfa. Guests who prefer not to eat breakfast can still enjoy muffins or croissants in the lounge to accompany their coffee.

Culinary experiences at Luxembourg Marriott Hotel Alfa

The Brasserie Alfa and the Alfa Bar are at the heart of the hotel’s culinary offerings and also places where the establishment’s history is particularly palpable.

The atmosphere is elegant yet relaxed. You are not just sitting in a hotel restaurant; you are sitting in a room with character that could easily serve as a meeting place for locals.

Breakfast is served until 10:30am on weekdays and until 11am at weekends. The buffet offers a wide variety of hot and cold dishes. The combination of a buffet and à la carte egg dishes, which are freshly prepared and served at your table, is particularly popular. A small detail that noticeably enhances the breakfast experience is that the menu is brought to you by the staff.

In the evening, we visit Brasserie Alfa and enjoy a three-course meal. The clear highlight is the beef Wellington with lemon risotto — a dish that demonstrates that this is not just “solid hotel cuisine”, but rather a brasserie with high standards.

This is accompanied by an extensive drinks menu featuring various options from Luxembourg. We always welcome this local touch.

Photos: (c) Marriott International & InsideFlyer

Featured Image: (c) Marriott International