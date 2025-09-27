Emirates Skywards celebrates 25th anniversary with 50% bonus miles and giveaways

Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program for Emirates and flydubai, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a number of promotions. The program, which has grown to more than 37 million members worldwide, is marking the occasion with bonus miles, a special livery, and a giveaway.

25 Days of Promotions

From September 25 to October 20, 2025, members can take part in a variety of promotions. The main event is a 50% bonus on Skywards Miles for all flights with Emirates and flydubai. When you fly with partner airlines or spend with other Emirates partners, you’ll get a 25% bonus. The offer also extends to purchasing miles, with a 50% bonus.

On top of the bonus miles, Emirates is holding a raffle with a total of 25 million miles up for grabs, including a grand prize of 1 million miles. To enter, you just need to register and earn miles with Emirates, flydubai, or a participating partner during the promotional period.

As part of the celebrations, Emirates will also unveil a special silver “25 Years” livery on one of its Airbus A380 aircraft, which will be flying on routes worldwide from next month.