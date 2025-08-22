  • Marriott Bonvoy Is Selling Points With A 40% Bonus – Worth It?

by InsideFlyer

Marriott Bonvoy is selling points with a bonus again. You will receive a 40% bonus when buying 2,000 points or more. This promotion will run until September 17, 2025.

Does it Make Sense?

The regular price of a Marriott point is 1.25 cents. A 40% bonus means that you would be paying 0.89 cents per point.

If you are redeeming points at expensive hotels using Marriott’s fifth night free award pricing, you can occasionally find a bargain by buying points (instead of paying cash). You are less likely to find value when redeeming points for shorter stays…

Marriott Bonvoy points also have a useful floor value – converting them to airline miles. 60,000 Marriott points will convert into 25,000 miles in a large number of frequent flyer programs. (except for 3!)

A Little Bit Extra…

If you are already a member of TopCashback, you will know that they regularly offer members an additional $2.50 of cashback when spending at least $10.

What does this have to do with Marriott Bonvoy? Well… the purchase of Marriott points is processed by Points.com, which is available on the TopCashback website…

So… if you find yourself needing to spend $10 online and you can’t think of anything… you could spend $25 to buy 2,800 points from Marriott Bonvoy…

$15 for New Members of TopCashback

If you are not yet a member of TopCashback, you can earn an additional $15. Simply sign up using this referral link – and earn $10 of cashback.

It’s really quite simple to earn $10 of cashback. The number of hotel chains available via TopCashback is impressive – Hilton, IHG, Marriott, Accor, Choice, Best Western, etc. – as well as the major Online Travel Agencies. Or you could buy $400 of Marriott points and earn the $10 of cashback straight away…

Bottom Line

If you are absolutely desperate for some Marriott points, a 40% bonus is better than nothing. Most people should just wait for a better offer to come along…

