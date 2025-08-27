Earn 2,500 Bonus Points Per Stay With Best Western Rewards (Up to 25,000 Points)

Best Western Rewards has launched a new bonus points promotion for stays in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean this fall.

The Offer

Register and book: Between August 25–31, 2025

Between Stay dates: August 25–November 30, 2025

August 25–November 30, 2025 Bonus: 2,500 Best Western Rewards bonus points per stay

2,500 Best Western Rewards bonus points per stay Maximum: 10 stays (25,000 bonus points total)

👉 You can register for the promotion here on Best Western’s website.

This deal is valid only for Best Western Rewards members who set their earning preference to points.

Can You Combine With Other Offers?

It looks that way. The promotion overlaps with Best Western’s global double points promotion running from September 2-November 30, 2025. That means you can earn:

Double base points globally

Plus 2,500 bonus points per stay in the U.S., Canada, or Caribbean (up to 25,000 points total)

Bottom Line

This is a nice additional bonus opportunity for Best Western Rewards members in the U.S., Canada, or Caribbean. If you have upcoming stays, make sure you register and book by August 31 to take advantage.

The fact that it should be possible to combine with the global double points promotion makes it even more worthwhile – especially if you can plan several shorter stays to maximize the 25,000 bonus point cap.