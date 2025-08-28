Swiss Will Fly Its New Airbus A350 on European Routes This Winter

It’s not often that you see a widebody aircraft flying short-haul routes within Europe. These planes are typically reserved for long-haul services to North America or Asia. But this winter, Swiss International Air Lines will deploy its brand-new Airbus A350-900 on several European routes out of Zurich.

Why the Airbus A350?

Swiss’s new A350s are arriving to replace the airline’s aging Airbus A340 fleet, which now averages almost 22 years of service. The carrier has ordered ten A350s, with the first already delivered. Commercial flights are set to begin in October 2025.

The A350s will debut the latest Swiss Senses cabins, offering:

First Class: 4 private suites (two middle seats can form a double suite)

4 private suites (two middle seats can form a double suite) Business Class: 45 seats, with up to 220 cm fully flat beds, some with sliding doors

45 seats, with up to 220 cm fully flat beds, some with sliding doors Premium Economy: 38 seats

38 seats Economy: 156 seats

Upgrades also include redesigned lavatories in First Class, wireless charging in Business Class, and individual climate control features.

A350 on Short-Haul Routes

Before the A350 goes into full long-haul service, Swiss will fly the aircraft on select European routes to allow crews to familiarize themselves with the new jet.

The first scheduled A350 flight is set for October 25, 2025, from Zurich to Palma de Mallorca. Other destinations include:

Düsseldorf

Geneva

Hanover

Malaga

Palma de Mallorca

Prague

The A350 will only appear on limited dates for each route, and schedules remain subject to last-minute aircraft swaps. For example:

Destination Flight number Flight data Düsseldorf LX1016/1017 October 26 / November 16, 2025 LX1026/1027 October 31 and November 16, 2025 Geneva LX2812/2815 7-11 and 8-11-2025 Hanover LX828/829 27-10 / 10-11-2025 LX814/815 1-11-2025 LX828/829 17-11-2025 Malaga LX2118/2119 25-11-2025 Palma de Mallorca LX2152/2153 October 25, 2025 LX2158/2159 October 30 and October 31, 2025 LX2150/2151 November 12 and 11, 2025 Prague LX1488/1489 26-11 / 11-22-2025 and 18-11 / 25-3-2026

Why This Matters

For aviation enthusiasts and frequent flyers, these short-haul A350 flights are a rare chance to experience Swiss’s brand-new cabins before they debut on long-haul routes to North America and Asia.

It’s also a good opportunity to use miles or book a short trip within Europe if you want a “preview” of Swiss’s new First or Business Class product.

Bottom Line

Starting in late October 2025, Swiss will operate its new Airbus A350-900 on a handful of European routes from Zurich, including Palma de Mallorca, Geneva, Düsseldorf, and Prague.

If you happen to be in Europe during this time, it could be worth booking one of these flights – not for the short journey itself, but for the chance to try Swiss’s newest cabins months before they roll out on long-haul routes.