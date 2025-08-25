Earn Double Best Western Points Towards Free Nights This Fall

Best Western Rewards has launched a new promotion that allows members to earn double points on stays this fall. With more than 4,000 participating hotels worldwide, it’s a simple way to boost your balance if you have a Best Western stay coming up.

What’s the deal?

You’ll earn double base points on qualifying stays of at least one night between September 2 and November 30, 2025. Key things to know:

Bookings must be made directly with Best Western (via the website or app)

Bookings made through OTAs such as Booking.com or Expedia do not qualify

Certain heavily discounted or group rates may also be excluded

You must pre-register for the offer before your first qualifying stay

Bonus points will post within two weeks of your stay. The offer only doubles base points – any elite tier bonuses (Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Diamond Select) are earned separately at their normal rates.

Why it matters

Best Western Rewards is often overlooked compared to bigger hotel programs like Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy, IHG One Rewards, or Accor Live Limitless. But it does have a few advantages: redemptions can be very straightforward, and the points you earn can be used for free nights across more than 100 countries.

Unlike some programs, Best Western’s promotions tend to be quite simple – no complicated stay targets or caps on bonus earnings. You can earn double points on every eligible stay during the promo window, with no upper limit.

Bottom line

If you’re staying with Best Western between September and November, make sure you register for the double points promotion. It’s an easy win for stays you’d be making anyway, and a good way to build up points towards a future free night.

While Best Western Rewards doesn’t offer the same breadth of elite benefits as Marriott or Hilton, the program remains a useful one to keep in mind – especially when there’s a straightforward opportunity to earn points at twice the usual rate.