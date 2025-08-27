Nuuk Airport Loses International Security Clearance – What It Means for Travelers

Nuuk Airport (GOH) – Greenland’s newly expanded international gateway – has temporarily lost its certification to handle international passengers.

The suspension, announced by the Danish Transport Authority, means that all travelers departing Greenland from Nuuk must first detour via Kangerlussuaq (SFJ) or Narsarsuaq (UAK) in order to undergo internationally compliant security checks.

Why Has Nuuk Lost Its Clearance?

According to Greenland Airports, the issue comes down to security screening. Staff at Nuuk have not yet completed the full training required to meet international aviation standards. Until that’s resolved, the airport can only process domestic flights.

Officials emphasize that the suspension is temporary and that they are working closely with regulators to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

The loss of clearance has already caused disruption:

A United Airlines Newark–Nuuk flight on August 25 had to turn back mid-route.

had to turn back mid-route. The following day’s departure was cancelled altogether.

Other airlines, including Air Greenland, are having to reroute passengers through Kangerlussuaq or Narsarsuaq.

For travelers, this means extra stops and longer journey times – a frustrating setback just as Nuuk was beginning to establish itself.

An Airport With Big Ambitions

Nuuk Airport only opened its new 2,200-meter runway in November 2024. This expansion allowed for direct flights between Greenland’s capital and Denmark for the first time, eliminating the need for a connection in Kangerlussuaq.

In June 2025, United Airlines launched nonstop service from Newark to Nuuk, a landmark moment for both tourism and business ties between the U.S. and Greenland.

But the journey hasn’t been smooth. The airport has already faced significant operational challenges, including frequent weather-related cancellations. This latest regulatory hurdle adds yet another complication.

Bottom Line

Nuuk Airport’s international operations have been temporarily suspended due to security training shortfalls. Until further notice, passengers heading abroad will need to connect through Kangerlussuaq or Narsarsuaq.

It’s an embarrassing hiccup for an airport that only recently opened to international traffic, but Greenland’s broader aviation ambitions remain.

Photo: Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication / Laketown