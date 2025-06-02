Save 50% On Alaska Award Bookings To These Cities…

In 2024, Alaska Airlines revamped its Mileage Plan programme, introducing Global Getaways, a quarterly promotion that offers significant savings on award travel—up to 50% off.

Key Details

Booking Period : Book by June 30

: Book by June 30 Travel Period : Aug 1 to Nov 15, 2025

: Aug 1 to Nov 15, 2025 Eligibility: Discounts apply for economy and premium economy redemptions only, excluding business and first class.

Discounted Destinations

The new Global Getaways promotion features discounts to various destinations, with one-way redemption rates starting at:

Bangkok, Thailand : 30,000 miles

: 30,000 miles Buenos Aires, Argentina : 20,000 miles

: 20,000 miles Lisbon, Portugal : 22,500 miles

: 22,500 miles Naples, Italy : 20,000 miles

: 20,000 miles Monterrey, Mexico : 10,000 miles

: 10,000 miles Tbilisi, Georgia: 25,000 miles

The interesting thing to note is that the discounted award pricing applies to various partner airlines – eg. Qatar, JAL, Aer Lingus, etc.

Good Deal?

If you don’t mind flying in Economy/Premium Economy, these deals can be spectacular value.

Availability actually looks great on the routes I looked at too:

35,000 miles for Premium Economy from New York to Bangkok is tremendous value.

Bottom Line

The latest Global Getaways promotion from Alaska Mileage Plan offers up to 50% off on awards, valid for economy and premium economy tickets. Be sure to book by June 30 to take advantage of this offer.

Remember that Alaska also allows a free stopover on these awards, so you can come up with some very cool itineraries…