Save 50% On Alaska Award Bookings To These Cities…

In 2024, Alaska Airlines revamped its Mileage Plan programme, introducing Global Getaways, a quarterly promotion that offers significant savings on award travel—up to 50% off.
Key Details
- Booking Period: Book by June 30
- Travel Period: Aug 1 to Nov 15, 2025
- Eligibility: Discounts apply for economy and premium economy redemptions only, excluding business and first class.
Discounted Destinations
The new Global Getaways promotion features discounts to various destinations, with one-way redemption rates starting at:
- Bangkok, Thailand: 30,000 miles
- Buenos Aires, Argentina: 20,000 miles
- Lisbon, Portugal: 22,500 miles
- Naples, Italy: 20,000 miles
- Monterrey, Mexico: 10,000 miles
- Tbilisi, Georgia: 25,000 miles
The interesting thing to note is that the discounted award pricing applies to various partner airlines – eg. Qatar, JAL, Aer Lingus, etc.
Good Deal?
If you don’t mind flying in Economy/Premium Economy, these deals can be spectacular value.
Availability actually looks great on the routes I looked at too:
Bottom Line
The latest Global Getaways promotion from Alaska Mileage Plan offers up to 50% off on awards, valid for economy and premium economy tickets. Be sure to book by June 30 to take advantage of this offer.
Remember that Alaska also allows a free stopover on these awards, so you can come up with some very cool itineraries…
Don’t have any Alaska Miles? – purchase them here, or wait for one of Alaska Mileage Plan’s frequent bonus offers.