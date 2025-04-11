Get A 60% Bonus On Alaska Mileage Plan Purchases

Alaska Mileage Plan is currently selling miles with a bonus of up to 60%. Different accounts may see different bonuses, so you’ll have to log in to your Mileage Plan account to discover your own personal bonus.

Mine shows the following:

Buy 3,000-19,000 miles, get a 40% bonus

Buy 20,000-39,000 miles, get a 50% bonus

Buy 40,000-100,000 miles, get a 60% bonus

Ordinarily you can buy Alaska Mileage Plan miles for 2.75 cents each, so with the 60% bonus, you’d be looking at a rate of 1.85 cents per mile.

But I Don’t Want to Fly to Alaska!

That’s not the idea – most of us are members of Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan in order to spend those miles on partner rewards.

And if you are a travel hacker at heart, you can manage to take great advantage of Alaska’s policy to allow stopovers on one-way rewards. In fact, if you’re willing to do a but of digging, you can book a Round-The-World trip for just 60,000 miles!

Or, fly from Dublin to both the US West and East coasts for just 17,500 miles (or 22,500 in Premium Economy).

Bottom line

Alaska Miles aren’t as valuable as they once were, but with a bit of creativity, there are still quite a few ways to get good value from purchasing at this price.