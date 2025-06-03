Get Money Back When Buying Airline Miles & Hotel Points

Buying airline miles and hotel points certainly isn’t always a good deal – but sometimes it can make a lot of sense. For example, if you need to top off your account for a high-value redemption, or want to take advantage of a fifth night free offer.

Regardless, if you are going to buy miles/points, you might as well make sure you’re getting the best possible deal. One way of doing that is to only make a purchase when there is a good discount or bonus offer available, like the recent 60% Alaska Mileage Plan bonus.

You might not be aware though that you can usually also get cashback back on your points/miles purchases. TopCashback USA currently lists the following options:

That’s pretty decent coverage, particularly on the hotel side of things, with IHG, Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt and Choice all options.

