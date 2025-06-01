Delta Now Offering Second Passenger Discount

Delta Air Lines has recently introduced an intriguing discount for the second passenger when booked on the same itinerary.

Significant Savings for Group Bookings

If you’re planning to travel with family or friends, you might notice a considerable price drop when booking for two passengers. For instance, a flight from Minneapolis to Miami costs $209 USD for one passenger. However, if you search for two passengers, the price drops dramatically to just $128 USD per person, nearly halving the cost.

This attractive pricing is currently available for both economy and Comfort+ classes. Note that for domestic first-class bookings, the price remains $504 USD per one-way ticket regardless of the number of passengers.

Currently, this discount applies only to domestic flights, but it is possible that Delta may extend similar offers to international flights in the future.

Bottom line

While it remains to be seen if Delta will introduce these special rates for international travel, the airline appears to be targeting holiday travellers who often fly in groups. This strategy aligns with their existing pricing structure, where cheaper rates are available for weekend travel, typically favoured by leisure travellers rather than business flyers.

If Delta decides to apply this discount to international routes, it could significantly benefit those travelling with companions. Keep an eye on future updates if you’re planning a group trip!

Featured Image: Airbus