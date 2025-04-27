SAS Unveils New European Business Class: Award Ticket Pricing Changes

As SAS prepares to launch its new European Business Class on October 1, 2025, significant changes are on the horizon. Notably, SAS Plus will be discontinued in Europe, leading to updated pricing for award tickets, which have recently been published by SAS.

SAS European Business Class Award Ticket Pricing

The cheapest award ticket in the new Business Class will require 20,000 EuroBonus points one way for flights within the Nordic+ region, which includes:

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Norway

Sweden

Germany

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

For flights across Europe, the cost will be 35,000 EuroBonus points one way. SAS define ‘Europe’ on its award chart as including the following

Albania

Armenia

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Cyprus

France

Georgia

Greece

Greenland

Netherlands

Belarus

Ireland

Iceland

Italy

Croatia

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

North Macedonia

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Switzerland

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

United Kingdom

Czech Republic

Turkey

Ukraine

Hungary

Austria

Comparison with Current Pricing

The new pricing table for award tickets is as follows:

Source: SAS

As you can see below, that’s an increase of 5,000-10,000 points over the current rates for ‘SAS Plus’:

Source: SAS

Currently, the bonus price for an SAS Plus ticket on domestic Scandinavian routes remains unchanged, while intercontinental Business Class routes still require 50,000 EuroBonus points.

Bottom line

The increases are quite significant, but it is for a substantially improved product compared to SAS Plus.

With longer intra-Europe Business Class awards topping out at 35,000 points, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those long-haul 50,000 point Business Classs awards increasing soon…