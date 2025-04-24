Check Out The New Business Class Concept From SAS – Launching This Year

Last year, SAS officially joined the SkyTeam alliance. This has prompted the airline to implement several potentially exciting changes. Notably, on short-haul intra-Europe flights SAS Plus will be upgraded to a new Business Class concept starting from October 1, 2025. Passengers can expect enhanced comfort and privacy, along with a revamped selection of food and beverages. Tickets will be available for booking from next month.

SAS Plus Becomes SAS Business

On European routes, SAS currently offers two cabin classes: SAS Go (Economy) and SAS Plus (a more premium option). From October 1, SAS Plus will officially be branded as SAS Business, featuring:

Physical Separation : The Business Class cabin will be separated from Economy by a curtain and an overhead divider.

: The Business Class cabin will be separated from Economy by a curtain and an overhead divider. Seating Arrangements: In a 3-3 layout, the middle seat will remain empty for added comfort. In a 2-2 layout, the seating configuration will stay the same.

Enhanced Onboard Service

Along with the upgraded cabin, SAS will enhance its in-flight service, offering:

Priority Services : Access to priority check-in, baggage drop-off, and boarding through SkyPriority.

: Access to priority check-in, baggage drop-off, and boarding through SkyPriority. Airport Lounge Access: More lounges than currently available for SAS Plus passengers.

Dining Experience

The onboard dining experience will also see significant improvements:

Premium Meal Service : Meals will be served on porcelain tableware with metal cutlery, featuring a salad, a changing main course, and dessert, accompanied by crackers and butter.

: Meals will be served on porcelain tableware with metal cutlery, featuring a salad, a changing main course, and dessert, accompanied by crackers and butter. Drink Selection: The drink menu will remain similar to the current SAS Plus offering.

Tickets for the new SAS Business Class will be available for purchase starting May 6, 2025, via the SAS website, app, or platforms like Momondo.

Photo source: SAS