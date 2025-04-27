A Comprehensive Review of the Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai Experience

The Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai has quickly become a UAE favourite among the InsideFlyer editorial team. Its prime location along Sheikh Zayed Road makes it ideal for both leisure and business travellers. With convenient access to the Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa—just 10 minutes away via Uber—and a nearby metro station, this hotel is nicely positioned in the metropolis.

A good Club Lounge and recently redesigned roof-top pool area don’t hurt either!

The hotel lobby, redesigned as a “Public Square,” offers a stylish, warm, and inviting space for work, meetings, or a coffee.

The hotel features 474 rooms and suites, including over 180 serviced apartments. Recently refreshed, the rooms have a modern design with a neutral colour palette, complemented by geometric patterns that reflect local elements.

The floor-to-ceiling windows in all rooms provide plenty of light and a pleasant sense of space. This is also the case in the Grand Deluxe Suite, which is available as an upgrade to Marriott Bonvoy Titanium status guests, if available.

The suite features a spacious living area, a luxurious bedroom with the Sheraton Sleep Experience bed, and an elegant bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and rain shower.

Dining Options

Dining at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai is a treat. The hotel has three restaurants and bars, including the vibrant &More by Sheraton Cafe and the Feast restaurant, known for its extensive breakfast and international buffet in the evenings

The service was notably warm and attentive, which certainly isn’t always the case with hotel buffet restaurants.

The new highlight of the Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai is the Two Birds One Stone Rooftop Restaurant, located directly by the pool. It includes a pool lounge and bar, as well as a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The menu includes international classics, some with new interpretations. During our stay, we opted for the truffle fries as a poolside snack and pizza in the evening, both of which turned out to be excellent choices. In keeping with the relaxed poolside atmosphere, Two Birds One Stone offers a wide selection of spritz cocktails. Our highlight: the Limoncello Spritz – a definite winner!

Sheraton Club Lounge

Guests in Club Rooms or Suites, as well as Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador members, enjoy complimentary access to the Sheraton Club Lounge. Located on the 31st floor, it provides a relaxing retreat with excellent views.

Breakfast is served in the lounge each morning. In addition to a buffet, there is also a fairly extensive à la carte menu with freshly prepared egg dishes, pancakes, and daily specials. This alone makes the Club Lounge of the Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai stand out.

Afternoon tea with sweet and savoury snacks is served starting at 2 p.m. This is also not served buffet-style, but à la carte.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Evening Happy Hour takes place, which is always very popular. During this time, there is a selection of cold and hot snacks, as well as alcoholic beverages such as various wines, beers and some cocktails.

Everything is served directly to your table by the friendly staff.

The hot and cold snacks vary daily and are generally delicious. As with drinks, you can choose your favourite snack from the menu and order it from the staff.

Relaxation at the Rooftop Pool

The hotel’s rooftop pool, located on the 54th floor, offers a modern space to unwind. With comfortable loungers and a warm whirlpool, it’s perfect for relaxation after a busy day exploring Dubai.

The Soul Wellness & Spa offers spacious treatment rooms, a sauna, steam bath, and a well-equipped gym.

Cover photo: (c) Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai