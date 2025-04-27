Air France Expands Inflight Entertainment with Canal+ Programming

Air France has announced an expansion of its inflight entertainment (IFE) options on long-haul flights. Starting from 1 May 2025, passengers will have access to over 100 new programmes from Canal+, featuring a selection of popular French films, series, and documentaries across all travel classes.

What’s New?

From next month, 20 new programmes will be added each month, including acclaimed Canal+ Creation Originale series, comedy shows, and children’s films. Notable titles include The Embers, Of Money and Blood, and Versailles, ensuring that passengers can enjoy binge-worthy content throughout their journey.

Coinciding with CANNESERIES Festival

This announcement aligns with the CANNESERIES Festival, running from 24 to 29 April, which showcases TV series from around the world. Some of the festival’s selections will also be featured on Air France flights, enriching the onboard entertainment experience.

Air France boasts 38,000 IFE screens across its long-haul fleet, offering over 1,500 hours of content. The latest cabins are equipped with anti-glare 4K touchscreens and support Bluetooth connectivity for personal headphones.

Photo source: Air France