First Flight Revealed: Air France’s New La Premiere Launches on April 8

Air France is enhancing its premium travel experience with the rollout of its new first class product, marketed as La Premiere. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for this luxurious service.

Key Details

First Route Launch : From April 8, 2025 , Air France will introduce its new First Class on flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and New York (JFK) . Specifically, you want the AF4/AF1 frequencies .

: From , Air France will introduce its new First Class on flights between and . Specifically, you want the . Aircraft: The new first class will be available on a reconfigured Boeing 777-300ER designed to elevate passenger comfort and luxury. The first aircraft to complete its refurb has the registration code F-GZNQ

Future Expectations

While the initial launch focuses on the CDG-JFK route, Air France plans to retrofit its entire fleet of 20 Boeing 777-300ERs with the new first class cabins by the end of 2026.

It’s also worth remembering that when these aircraft get the new First Class, they are also having the Business Class cabins updated too – to Air France’s newest product.

Conclusion

If you are desperate to try the new La Premiere, you now know which flights to book!*

This upgrade not only enhances the First Class experience but also includes improvements in the Business Class cabins aboard these aircraft. As Air France continues to roll out its new offerings, frequent flyers can look forward to a more luxurious travel experience on select long-haul routes.

*Note that equipment swaps can – and do – happen though. Fortunately, the old La Premiere is pretty special regardless…