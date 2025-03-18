Air France Unveils New La Première Suites: A New Standard in Luxury Travel?

Air France has unveiled its revamped La Première first-class experience, set to elevate luxury travel aboard its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The first aircraft to feature the new La Première cabin will take off in the spring and fly to New York-JFK. Other destinations, including Los Angeles, Singapore, and Tokyo-Haneda, will be added during the summer 2025 season.

Key Features of the New La Première Suites

Spacious Design: Each suite spans nearly 3.5 square meters, providing 25% more space than previous configurations. The design includes five windows, enhancing natural light and offering a more open feel.

Innovative Seating: The suite features a seat and a chaise longue that converts into a two-meter-long bed. Passengers can adjust their seating using a wireless touchscreen tablet, controlling everything from seat inclination to lighting.

Privacy and Comfort: Each suite is enclosed by a thick, floor-to-ceiling curtain for complete privacy and a peaceful ambience. The adjacent suites in the center of the cabin allow for shared travel while maintaining privacy thanks to a full-height, electric sliding partition that can be activated at the touch of a button.

Luxury Amenities : The cabin is adorned with high-quality materials, including full-grain leather and plush fabrics. Each suite boasts two 32-inch 4K screens and noise-canceling headphones, ensuring an immersive entertainment experience.

Exclusive Pyjamas: Air France has partnered with French designer Jacquemus to provide stylish pyjamas for passengers, enhancing the overall luxury experience.

Bottom line

This looks like a sophisticated, elegant and really rather beautiful new product. Let’s be honest, even the promotional video below is probably one of the loveliest things you will see this week!