Air France’s Boeing 777-300ER Subfleet Is Getting A Business Class Upgrade

As we previously reported, Air France is set to debut a new La Premiere First Class product on a select fleet of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, marking a significant upgrade in their premium offerings. This initiative actually goes beyond First Class though, as the airline will also be reconfiguring all cabins on these aircraft, enhancing the overall passenger experience.

New Business Class Installation

In addition to the First Class upgrades, Air France will install its newest Business Class product on at least 19 of its four-cabin Boeing 777-300ERs (the aircraft also getting the new First Class).

The new Business Class includes reverse herringbone seats equipped with modern technology such as USB-C ports, wireless charging, and Bluetooth audio.

Efficient Reconfiguration

The reconfiguration will increase the seat count from 296 to 312, while maintaining four first-class seats. The new layout will feature:

Business Class : Increased from 58 to 60 seats

: Increased from 58 to 60 seats Premium Economy : Increased from 28 to 44 seats

: Increased from 28 to 44 seats Economy: Reduced from 206 to 204 seats

This redesign optimises space, particularly in premium classes, while only slightly reducing economy seating. However, premium economy passengers will lose dedicated lavatories, a trade-off for the increased capacity.

Conclusion

Air France’s comprehensive updates to its Boeing 777-300ER fleet will enhance the travel experience on key routes, including Los Angeles, New York, and Singapore. The introduction of the new Business Class, alongside the luxurious La Premiere, positions Air France competitively in the premium market

Hat-tip: OMAAT

Images: Air France