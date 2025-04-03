Brussels Airlines Unveils Business Class Enhancements

Starting this month, Business Class passengers flying with Brussels Airlines can look forward to an elevated travel experience. The Belgian airline is introducing new tableware and table linen, aiming to create a boutique hotel atmosphere in the skies. This follows their announcement of renovated cabins set to debut in 2027.

Business Class Experience

Brussels Airlines is committed to enhancing the Business Class experience. New porcelain tableware and elegant cutlery are part of this upgrade. The tableware features a “warm white base, complemented by a signature bowl adorned with blue and bronze accents inspired by the airline’s uniforms”.

New table linen in a light earthy tone completes the aesthetic.

“At Brussels Airlines, we believe that travelling is more than just getting to your destination. We strive to create unforgettable moments. Our new porcelain collection enhances the experience by blending functionality with elegance. Collaborating with top Belgian chefs and refining service, we aim to make meal service the highlight of the journey.” – Sandy Coenen, Inflight Product Manager at Brussels Airlines

Investment of €100 Million

Brussels Airlines will invest over €100 million in new cabins across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. The rollout will commence in 2027, with upgrades also planned for their airport lounge, The Loft, at Brussels Airport, promising a more comfortable and stylish experience for travellers.

Additionally, the long-haul fleet will welcome three new Airbus A330 aircraft, expanding the A330 fleet to thirteen. The new cabins will also feature on these aircraft.

Source photos: Brussels Airlines