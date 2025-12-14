Countown to Christmas: Flying Blue Platinum & Gold Status

Our third InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas competition starts on the third Advent, this time with two Air France / KLM Flying Blue Elite Status for exclusive benefits at the airport and in the air.

Secure your chance to win a Flying Blue Platinum or Gold Status

Flying Blue includes not only Air France and KLM, but also TAROM, Aircalin and Transavia. As Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance, you can also earn Flying Blue miles on flights operated by other member airlines such as Delta, Virgin Atlantic and SAUDIA.

Flying Blue, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, offers four levels of status, from Explorer to Platinum.

For many frequent flyers, the Flying Blue Gold Status is the most interesting one. As a Flying Blue Gold member you earn 7 miles per Euro spent, enjoy all SkyPriority benefits such as Priority Check-in, Security Fast Track and Priority Boarding on all Air France, KLM and SkyTeam flights.

You also have access to all SkyTeam lounges worldwide, including one guest.

Flying Blue Platinum is the highest public Elite Tier level and includes all benefits of the Gold Status.

However, it enhances the journey with additional, more substantial benefits. Platinum members earn eight Flying Blue miles for every euro spent, and have access to complimentary Economy Comfort seats and extra legroom on all SkyTeam flights. This allows them to enjoy Delta Comfort+ seats at no extra cost.

Furthermore, only Flying Blue Platinum members can book Air France La Première award tickets – the airline’s premium product and one of the most renowned first-class cabins worldwide.

In collaboration with Air France / KLM Flying Blue we are offering:

1 Flying Blue Platinum Status

1 Flying Blue Gold Status

Each valid for 1 year.

You can enter this week’s competition until 23:59 CET on 20 December 2025.

Remember that you must register for the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas each week to secure your chance of winning the weekly prize.

If you share the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas on social media after entering, using either the share buttons or the referral link, you can triple your chances of winning! The InsideFlyer team wishes you a peaceful Christmas season and good luck in the prize draw!

