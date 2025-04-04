Targeted IHG One Rewards Elite Status Fast Track – Plus Instant Status…

IHG has introduced a promotion for 2025, allowing targeted members to achieve elite status more easily through their Fast Track to Status offer.
Promotion Details
- Instant Silver Status: Simply sign up for the promotion.
- Gold Status: Achieve by staying 5 nights (typically requires 10 nights).
- Platinum Status: Earn by completing 10 nights (usually 20 nights).
Note the terms state: “To participate in this promotion (the “Promotion”), an individual must be an IHG One Rewards member, be part of a corporate group expressly invited to participate in the Promotion by an IHG Global Sales Key Account contact, book their Promotion-Eligible Qualifying Stays using a valid corporate ID”
Qualifying Stays
- Promotion-Qualifying Room Nights: Must be part of a minimum one-night stay at participating hotels, booked under a qualifying rate exceeding $30 USD.
- Exclusions: Reward Nights or Points & Cash bookings do not qualify.
Bottom line
This promotion is an excellent opportunity for those targeted who stay even occasionally at IHG properties.