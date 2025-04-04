Targeted IHG One Rewards Elite Status Fast Track – Plus Instant Status…

IHG has introduced a promotion for 2025, allowing targeted members to achieve elite status more easily through their Fast Track to Status offer.

Promotion Details

Instant Silver Status : Simply sign up for the promotion.

: Simply sign up for the promotion. Gold Status : Achieve by staying 5 nights (typically requires 10 nights ).

: Achieve by staying (typically requires ). Platinum Status: Earn by completing 10 nights (usually 20 nights).

Note the terms state: “To participate in this promotion (the “Promotion”), an individual must be an IHG One Rewards member, be part of a corporate group expressly invited to participate in the Promotion by an IHG Global Sales Key Account contact, book their Promotion-Eligible Qualifying Stays using a valid corporate ID”

Qualifying Stays

Promotion-Qualifying Room Nights : Must be part of a minimum one-night stay at participating hotels, booked under a qualifying rate exceeding $30 USD .

: Must be part of a minimum one-night stay at participating hotels, booked under a qualifying rate exceeding . Exclusions: Reward Nights or Points & Cash bookings do not qualify.

Bottom line

This promotion is an excellent opportunity for those targeted who stay even occasionally at IHG properties.