Countdown to Christmas: Win an exclusive stay at Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton

Our second InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas competition kicks off today, this time with a stay at Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Secure your chance to stay at Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa, Curio Collection by Hilton!

Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa reopened this year following extensive renovations, and is now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. This five-star hotel is located in Castiglione di Sicilia, at the foot of Mount Etna, and offers a blend of luxury and Sicilian charm.

The historic mansion has 100 rooms, many of which offer panoramic views of Mount Etna and the surrounding vineyards.

The resort also features a clubhouse with its own terrace and two restaurants: Il Palmento serves regional specialities such as pasta alla Norma, while La Ghiandaia offers modern interpretations of Sicilian cuisine.

Both restaurants serve DOC wines from the region, including Etna Rosso and Etna Bianco.

A particular highlight is the par-72 golf course, which is the oldest in Sicily. The spa centre provides relaxation with its pools, sauna, steam bath and treatments based on local ingredients such as citrus fruits.

This is how you can win

In collaboration with Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa, we are offering a two-night stay for two persons at the hotel, including breakfast and access too all the facilities of the resort.

Enter here

You can enter this week’s competition until 23:59 CET on 13 December 2025.

Remember that you must register for the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas each week to secure your chance of winning the weekly prize.

If you share the InsideFlyer Countdown to Christmas on social media after entering, using either the share buttons or the referral link, you can triple your chances of winning! The InsideFlyer team wishes you a peaceful Christmas season and good luck in the prize draw!

Terms and conditions:

*Redeemable subject to availability.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. This competition is not valid in regions where promotions of this kind are prohibited or restricted.

One winner will be selected at random from all entries and notified by email within 14 days of the end of the promotional period. If the winner does not respond to this notification within seven days, the prize will not be awarded to them and will be given to a new winner instead. You may enter once per week.

By participating in this promotion, you agree to receive emails from InsideFlyer, but you can unsubscribe at any time.

Participation in this promotion also signifies your agreement to our privacy policy and that of our partners.

InsideFlyer and our partners will do their utmost to ensure that the prizes are delivered correctly, but cannot accept responsibility for errors made by third parties.

Photos: (c) Hilton