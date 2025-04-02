Check Out The New List Of Miles&More ‘Mileage Bargain’ Destinations (April 2025)

With Miles & More Mileage Bargains, you can save on award tickets to various destinations. You can fly with several airlines such as Lufthansa and LOT.

Booking Period: Book by the end of April 2025 to secure your tickets for travel to intercontinental destinations between 15 July and 31 August 2025, or European destinations between 15 May and 30 June 2025.

New Mileage Bargains destinations are available each month, and these can vary by country. The offers from a US airport may differ from those at airports in Germany etc. It’s worth checking clicking around a bit to see the best deals.

Destinations This Month

There are lots of options, but here are some of the highlights. Until the end of April, you can book cheaper award tickets (from the USA) to:

Istanbul : 55,000 miles return in Business Class

: 55,000 miles return in Business Class Amsterdam : 55,000 miles return in Business Class

: 55,000 miles return in Business Class Malaga : 55,000 miles return in Business Class

: 55,000 miles return in Business Class London : 55,000 miles return in Business Class

: 55,000 miles return in Business Class Paris: 40,000 miles return in Premium Economy Class

Visit the Miles & More website for a complete overview of all available destinations. Alongside the required miles, you’ll also need to pay taxes and fees, which can vary by destination and may amount to several hundred USD. The exact amount will be visible during the booking process.

Dynamic Pricing from June

Starting from June 3, 2025, the loyalty programme will implement dynamic pricing. This means that the number of miles required for all partner airlines will change.

For most award tickets in Economy Class, prices are expected to decrease in the coming months, while Business Class and First Class travel will likely cost more miles. More details can be found here on InsideFlyer.

Images ©Lufthansa