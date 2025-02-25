Miles & More Introduces Dynamic Pricing for Award Flights

Miles & More is making major changes to its award flight pricing. Starting 3rd June 2025, dynamic pricing will be introduced for award flights with Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Lufthansa City Airlines. This means the number of miles required for these flights will be tied to the ticket price instead of fixed mileage charts.

For other airlines in the Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance partners, fixed mileage values will remain. However, these fixed values will increase for many routes, making award flights more expensive.

Previously, travellers could rely on a fixed award chart to calculate mileage requirements. Starting 3rd June 2025, flights operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Lufthansa City Airlines will use dynamic pricing. The required miles will vary based on factors such as travel time, booking date, route, travel class, and fare type. While off-peak travel may become cheaper, premium routes and cabins are expected to cost significantly more.

The popular “mileage bargains” for Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, and SWISS will also transition to the dynamic pricing model. However, they will remain available in their current form for airlines such as Air Dolomiti, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Changes to Award Flight Fares

Within Europe, Economy Class travellers can choose between Light, Classic, and Flex fares, while Business Class will offer Saver and Flex fares. For intercontinental flights, options will include Basic, Basic Plus, and Flex fares. While availability on some routes may improve, travellers with a significant Miles & More balance are strongly encouraged to book before the changes take effect.

Increased Mileage Values for Partner Airlines

Although the dynamic pricing model applies to Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, and SWISS, fixed mileage values will remain for other Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance airlines. However, these fixed values will rise for many routes.

For example, a round-trip Business Class flight from the US to Europe will increase from 112,000 miles to 125,000 miles. First Class flights will rise from 182,000 miles to 215,000 miles. The increases are even steeper for destinations like Southeast Asia, where a Business Class round trip will jump from 142,000 miles to 200,000 miles.

Marcus Frank, Vice President Loyalty at the Lufthansa Group, shared: “We are constantly working to improve services and offers for our participants in the Miles & More program. We take into account specific wishes of our participants, such as more flexibility in flight rewards and a digital booking experience within the Lufthansa Group.”

However, many members are questioning whether these changes truly align with their preferences…

Bottom Line

If you have a substantial number of Miles & More miles, it’s highly recommended to book your flights before 3rd June 2025, when these changes take effect.

Cover photo: (c) Lukas Souza via Unsplash