Review: Norwegian Aqua – InsideFlyer Takes a Look Onboard NCL’s Newest Ship

Last week, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) sent their newest ship, Norwegian Aqua, on its inaugural sailing with guests onboard. InsideFlyer was invited along, and we can report firsthand what this new cruise ship has to offer.

We set sail from Lisbon to Southampton on Norwegian Aqua’s first voyage. Following this, the ship will embark on a 7-day transatlantic cruise to Boston, eventually heading to New York and Port Canaveral, Florida. From there, it will explore the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda until 2027.

A Unique Experience Amidst Challenging Weather

Due to windy conditions and waves reaching up to 10 meters in Biscay, the captain decided to delay our departure from Lisbon for two extra days. Originally planning to stop in Rotterdam, we sailed directly to Southampton instead.

While docked in Lisbon, all restaurants and evening entertainment remained operational, ensuring a full cruise experience, albeit without sailing.

Norwegian Aqua: The First in the Prima Plus Class

Norwegian Aqua is the first ship in the new ‘Prima Plus’ class and the 20th vessel in NCL’s fleet. This class is 10% larger than its sister ships, Norwegian Prima and Viva, allowing for more restaurants and more spacious common areas, enhancing guest comfort.

With 1,659 cabins and a length of 322 meters, it isn’t the largest cruise ship in the world, but NCL focuses on providing a less crowded experience for guests willing to pay a little extra for more space.

“It was a milestone for Norwegian Cruise Line when we set sail with Norwegian Aqua – designed to offer our guests more open spaces, culinary experiences, and immersive entertainment.”

David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line

Onboard, guests can enjoy the world’s first hybrid slide, the Aqua Slidecoaster, a thrilling combination of a regular slide and a water slide.

You sit in a small inflatable rubber boat, which via an arm sends you away at 40-50 km/h up and into the water slide itself. A really fun ride, which is free for everyone to try

Dining Options

Norwegian Aqua features 17 new and returning restaurants, alongside 18 bars and lounges. Noteworthy additions include Sukhothai, NCL’s first Thai specialty restaurant, and Planterie, the first plant-based eatery in the Indulge Food Hall.

A selection of food from the Indulge Food Hall aboard Norwegian Aqua. Photo: Henrik Olsen

The Haven: Luxury Redefined

The Haven is an exclusive area aboard Norwegian Aqua, offering a luxurious experience with premium services and amenities. This “ship-within-a-ship” concept provides a more intimate setting for guests.

Private and Spacious Cabins

The Haven features larger suites, including Oceanview Suites and exclusive Owner’s Suites, equipped with luxurious amenities and exceptional ocean views.

The living room in the Owners Suite aboard Norwegian Aqua. Photo: Henrik Olsen

Exclusive Concierge Service

Guests enjoy 24/7 personal concierge service, ensuring that all requests, from excursion bookings to dinner reservations, are handled with care.

Private Access and Amenities

The Haven offers private key card access, a secluded atmosphere, and is located on upper decks for stunning views.

The Haven area includes a private restaurant, lounge, sun terrace and even a pool area, allowing you to relax in peace and quiet without the hustle and bustle that sometimes accompanies the more open areas of the ship.

Exclusive Dining Experience

Guests can dine at the Haven’s exclusive restaurant, enjoying gourmet meals in an intimate setting, with priority access to other ship restaurants too.

The bar in The Haven also offers more exclusive drinks and is quieter than the ship’s other open bars. Photo: Henrik Olsen

Luxurious Facilities and Relaxation

A private pool and sun terrace are some of the main highlights, perfect for those who want a more relaxed and peaceful pool experience.

Priority Boarding and Disembarkation

Guests in The Haven benefit from priority boarding and disembarkation, saving time and enhancing the overall experience.

Spa and Fitness Facilities

The Haven also features premium spa services and a modern fitness centre, ensuring that guests can stay active during their cruise.

Overall, The Haven on Norwegian Aqua is perfect for guests who want to indulge in the ultimate in luxury, privacy, and exclusive service, while still having access to all the fun and excitement that large cruise ships can offer, such as the big shows, which would not be found on smaller luxury ships.

Regular Cabins: Comfort and Space

Although The Haven is probably one of the best things you can experience, the regular cabins are also very comfortable– and easier to pay for!

The regular cabins are larger than average on cruise ships. So if you are travelling as a couple you will not feel at all cramped. A family of 4 people in a standard cabin (with or without a balcony), might be a bit tight. That said, you do not spend much time in the cabin and the common areas are large and open, so even with a full ship, it will be possible to find a place in the sun.

Bottom line

Norwegian Aqua is a lovely ship to sail on. It is noticeable that it is 10 percent larger than Norwegian Prima and Viva. Especially in terms of more space in the common areas.

The fact that Norwegian Aqua can “only” accommodate 3,571 guests spread across 1,659 cabins is clearly noticeable in the common areas. You can find a sunbed or take a dip in the large pool or some of the smaller ones found around the ship.

Entertainment, food and drinks are also plentiful. With over 17 different food options and 18 bars, you won’t leave hungry or thirsty.

The entertainment with the big shows is fantastic. Sitting in a large theatre on a ship watching high quality shows and having a drink or two is a great way to end the evening.

We look forward to experiencing Norwegian Aqua again in warmer climates, where the outdoor amenities can truly shine.

Main photo: Norwegian Aqua in Lisbon – taken by Henrik Olsen