Air France: New USA Routes + La Première Roll-out Update

Air France has announced expansions in its long-haul network for the Summer 2025 schedule, which runs from April to October. The airline will operate up to 900 flights daily to nearly 190 destinations globally, marking a 4% increase in long-haul capacity compared to 2024.

New Routes

Direct Flights:

Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Riyadh: Up to 5 weekly flights starting May 19, 2025.

Up to 5 weekly flights starting May 19, 2025. Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Orlando: 4 weekly flights starting May 21, 2025.

North America Highlights:

A seventh daily flight to New York JFK, with five flights featuring the new La Première cabin.

Increased service on the Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Phoenix route to 5 weekly flights.

Daily flights to Papeete via Los Angeles.

South America:

The Salvador de Bahia route will continue with 3 weekly flights.

Additional flights to Lima, Santiago, and Rio de Janeiro.

Africa:

Continuation of the Zanzibar route with up to 3 weekly flights.

Increased frequency on the Brazzaville route to 10 weekly flights.

Asia:

Manila route extended with 3 weekly flights.

La Première Suite Roll-out

Air France is also rolling out its new La Première suite. Initially available on select flights to New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Tokyo (this Spring), the new suite will be flown on all La Première routes by 2026.