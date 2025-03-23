Limited Time Offer: Enjoy Half-Price Vacasa Rentals with Wyndham Rewards!

Last week, we published an article about Wyndham Rewards current points sale. The upshot was that, until April 15, members can get a ‘mystery’ bonus of between 50-80% when purchasing points.

You might think that’s not terribly exciting as Wyndham hotels don’t tend to be particularly glamorous or expensive. That isn’t quite the full story though… Wyndham Rewards points can also be used to book Vacasa rental properties – and some of them are very nice indeed!

Vacasa currently lists more than 38,000 properties across 41 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica.

What’s the deal with Wyndham Rewards and Vacasa?

Participating Vacasa home rentals require 15,000 or 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, per bedroom, per night, depending on the average cost:

If the average cost is $250.00 or less, 15,000 points (per bedroom) are needed.

are needed. For costs between $250.01 and $500.00, 30,000 points (per bedroom) are required.

are required. Rentals costing $500.01 or more are not eligible for redemption.

The obvious redemption sweetspot therefore is 1-bedroom properties just under the $250 and $500 thresholds.

Save big money by purchasing Wyndham Rewards points in the sale

The current mystery bonuses vary between 50-80%, so let’s break down what the total would be for 15,000 points and 30,000 points at the different bonus levels.

Before any bonuses, Wyndham points cost 1.3 cents each, therefore the price per point factoring in your bonus would be:

50% Bonus : 0.867 cents per point

: 0.867 cents per point 60% Bonus : 0.813 cents per point

: 0.813 cents per point 70% Bonus : 0.765 cents per point

: 0.765 cents per point 80% Bonus: 0.722 cents per point

That means that 15,000 points would cost:

50% Bonus : $130.05

: $130.05 60% Bonus : $121.95

: $121.95 70% Bonus : $114.75

: $114.75 80% Bonus: $108.30

Regardless of the bonus level your account has been targeted with, you could potentially save between ~$120-$140 per night.

The math works out the same (just double) for the properties up to $500 per night that require 30,000 points:

50% Bonus : $260.10

: $260.10 60% Bonus : $243.90

: $243.90 70% Bonus : $229.50

: $229.50 80% Bonus: $216.60

In percentage terms, your potential savings per night are between 48%-57%. Basically, almost half-price or better!

Bottom line

The Wyndham Rewards points sale, running until April 15, 2025, offers mystery bonuses of 50% to 80%.

With effective costs as low as 0.722 cents per point, members can save up to 48% to 57% on Vacasa rentals. This is a prime opportunity to maximise rewards and enjoy significant savings on your next getaway.