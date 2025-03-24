Review of Air France Premium Economy on the Airbus A350: Paris to Mumbai

Air France has been operating the Airbus A350 for a while now, making it high time to test their Premium Economy product again. We recently flew from Paris to Mumbai, and here’s a comprehensive review of our experience.

Booking via KLM

I booked our flights to India through the KLM website. After a long search for competitive rates, I settled on the following itinerary:

Route Flight Number Aircraft Travel Class Amsterdam-Paris KL1403 Boeing 737-800 Economy Comfort Paris-Mumbai AF218 Airbus A350-900 Premium Economy Mumbai-Kolkata 6E5122 Airbus A321neo Economy Class Kolkata-Bengaluru 6E496 Airbus A320 Economy Class Bengaluru-Malé 6E1127 Airbus A321neo Economy Class Male-Bengaluru 6E1128 Airbus A321neo Economy Class Bengaluru-Amsterdam KL880 Boeing 787-10 World Business Class

The total cost was ~£985 (€1,175) per person for the KLM flights and an additional ~£280 (€333) for the indiGo flights, bringing the total to ~£1,265 (€1,508) each.

Tour India and the Maldives

After a long absence, we were excited to revisit beautiful India. This time, Kolkata and Bengaluru were on the itinerary. While these cities are not typically included in standard tours, they offer unique experiences and attractions.

In addition to India, we also planned a trip to the Maldives, just an hour and a half flight from Bengaluru, to enjoy the stunning white sandy beaches and azure waters.

Lounge Experience: Salon Air France Terminal 2E Hall L

Upon arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle, we navigated through passport control to Hall L in Terminal 2E.

In Hall L, we decided to visit the Salon Air France. Lounge access is not standard for Premium Economy passengers, but our Flying Blue Platinum status granted us entry. The lounge was busy but spacious, featuring facilities like showers and a Clarins Spa (currently closed).

The food and drink selection was impressive, offering a wider variety and better quality than KLM.

Boarding Process

According to our boarding pass, boarding was scheduled to start at 10:00 at gate L53. When we arrived, the first checks for passport, ticket, and visa had already begun. Boarding took place in zones, with Flying Blue Platinum members boarding in zone 1/2.

After scanning our boarding passes, we accessed the jet bridge. This time, there were two jet bridges: one for Business Class and the other for Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Onboard, we received a warm welcome from the crew, who guided us to our assigned seats. Each passenger was given an amenity kit containing socks, a wooden toothbrush with toothpaste, earplugs, and an eye mask.

Air France Premium Economy Cabin

The Airbus A350-900 features Premium Economy seats arranged in a 2-4-2 layout, with only three rows available. I selected bulkhead seats 10A and 10C, providing ample legroom and no one in front of us. However, the inflight entertainment system and table are integrated into the armrests.

The Premium Economy seats have a pitch of 37 inches and are 50 cm wide, upholstered in Air France’s signature blue fabric. The headrest is adjustable in four ways, and the cabin features a modern inflight entertainment system.

Inflight Entertainment System

Each seat comes equipped with a 13.3-inch screen for the inflight entertainment system. However, the screens on the bulkhead seats are slightly smaller and can be awkward to fold out.

The screen offers a bright display and good image quality, featuring a variety of films, series, documentaries, music, and games. The A350 also has a camera for viewing the surroundings during the flight.

Meals and Service Onboard

After departure, we were offered welcome drinks, with a choice of champagne or spring water. This was accompanied by a refreshing towel, making for a pleasant first impression.

For the main meal service, there was a choice of either Italian or Indian options.

I’m afraid I can’t let you know exactly what each element was, because the menu cards didn’t match the food – but it was all filling and tasty.

About an hour before arrival, a snack service included a bag of nuts, a sandwich with cheese-carrot spread, and yogurt, served with a hot drink and fruit juice. While the nuts and yogurt were enjoyable, the sandwich left something to be desired.

Toilets

The Air France A350 has 9 toilets. Premium Economy passengers use the same toilets as Economy Class. The toilets are standard-sized and were kept clean throughout the flight.

WiFi via Air France Connect

Air France offers WiFi on this aircraft. The Message Pass for sending and receiving messages is free, while the Surf Pass costs €10 for an hour or €22 for the entire flight. The Stream Pass, which allows video streaming, is also available.

Arrival in Mumbai

Just before landing, the crew distributed immigration forms to fill out for arrival in India. We landed at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) around midnight, with a lengthy taxi to the gate.

Once parked, Business Class passengers disembarked first, followed by Premium Economy and Economy passengers. We then followed signs for ‘Domestic Transfer’ to catch our next flight with indiGo.

