Wyndham Rewards Points Sale: Up to 80% Bonus Until April 15, 2025

Wyndham Rewards is celebrating ‘Member Month’ with a points sale, offering up to an 80% bonus on points purchases made until April 15, 2025.

Key Offer Details

Increased Purchase Limit : Members can now buy up to 200,000 points (previously 60,000) during this promotional period.

: Members can now buy up to (previously 60,000) during this promotional period. Bonus Structure : The “mystery” bonus will award Blue and Gold Wyndham Rewards members additional Wyndham Rewards points in an amount equal to fifty percent (50%), sixty percent (60%), or seventy percent (70%) of their underlying point purchase Platinum and Diamond Wyndham Rewards members additional Wyndham Rewards points in an amount equal to sixty percent (60%), seventy percent (70%), or eighty percent (80%) of their underlying point purchase .

:

You can access this limited-time offer on the Wyndham Rewards website.

Important Terms

Offer valid from March 19, 2025, to April 15, 2025 .

. Minimum purchase of 3,000 points in a single transaction to qualify for the bonus.

in a single transaction to qualify for the bonus. Points will be credited to your account within 72 hours after purchase.

after purchase. Note: Points purchases do not count towards Member Levels.

Bottom line

This points sale is a potentially decent opportunity for Wyndham Rewards members to enhance their travel experiences, especially when hotel rates are high.