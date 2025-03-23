Review: Seaside, A Lifestyle Resort: A Luxury Adults-Only All-Inclusive Getaway in Crete

Just 30 minutes from Heraklion Airport, Seaside, A Lifestyle Resort, offers a relaxing, premium all-inclusive holiday in Crete.

In recent years, upscale all-inclusive holidays have experienced a renaissance – and the Seaside is taking advantage of this and also stands out as one of the few adults-only all-inclusive resorts.

Location and Views

Nestled on the bay of Mononaftis, Seaside boasts a stunning mountainside setting with panoramic Mediterranean views. From check-in, where you’re greeted with a glass of sparkling wine, the scenery captivates.

Suites on The Rocks

Due to its hillside location, the accommodations at Seaside, A Lifestyle Resort, are spread across several levels, ranging from the lobby at the top, to just above the rocky cliffs below.

During our stay, we stayed in one of the ‘Suites on The Rocks’, located above the sea with views of the rocks. The 30-square-meter suite is decorated in light, typically Mediterranean colours.

The highlight of the Suites on The Rocks is undoubtedly the outdoor area with armchairs, two sun loungers, and a private pool overlooking the rocks off the coast. The view is particularly magical at sunrise, when the rising sun adds a special touch to the scenery.

Dining at Seaside, A Lifestyle Resort

With seven restaurants and bars, the dining options are plentiful. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. at the Veranda Restaurant, featuring a rich buffet and freshly prepared egg dishes.

Lunch is also served at the Veranda Restaurant from 12:30 p.m. We appreciated the wide selection of Mediterranean dishes. What more could you need on a relaxing day by the pool than a delicious gyro and a fresh Greek salad with tzatziki, along with a cool glass of rosé wine?

Dinner is served in the Veranda Restaurant as part of the all-inclusive package. It’s nice that it’s never overcrowded, and you can easily find a seat on the restaurant’s large terrace.

The à la carte restaurant UMI tempts with Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. We began with a sake spritz cocktail with Aperol, the Aka, followed by a mixed menu, including a sushi selection, soba salad, duck and sweet potato croquettes, and a beef bao bun. All the starters were delicious, which isn’t always the case with this type of fusion cuisine in the Mediterranean region.

For mains, the Trip Tip steak with celery puree is a must-try, while the Choco Yume dessert is highly recommended.

Don’t miss the Minoan Cretan Tavern for local classics in a rustic setting. The mixed appetizer platter and grilled octopus are particularly popular.

The Oceano restaurant combines Sicilian and Greek cuisine, with stunning views over the bay.

For starters, we recommend the pitaki filled with pork, feta, and sun-dried tomatoes. Our favourite main courses were the lamb pasticcio with truffle oil and Parmesan sauce and the shrimp fregola.

The Panorama Bar opens in the late afternoon and offers a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Many are included in the all-inclusive price, while others are available for an additional charge.

On many evenings, the Panorama Bar also features live entertainment with band performances or live singing.

Pools & Relaxation

In addition to private and swim-up pools, Seaside features two communal pools: the Pelagos Pool and the Thalassa Pool.

The pool area features numerous sun loungers and several cabanas, which can be used at no extra charge. Drinks and small snacks are available at the Pelagos Pool Bar, which is part of the all-inclusive offer.

The Thalassa Pool, on the other hand, is a regular pool located in the lower part of the complex. Here, too, there are numerous sun loungers around the pool. There are also two adjacent areas: one is equipped with numerous cabanas. Another is located below the pool, directly above the cliffs. Here, there are additional sun loungers with panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

The Thalassa Pool also has a pool bar, open during the day and evening. Like the Panorama Bar, the pool bars offer a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including wine, prosecco, and a variety of cocktails. Other drinks are available for an additional charge. Coffee specialties and the typical Greek frappé are also included in the all-inclusive offer.

In addition to a variety of wellness treatments, the Sea Cave Spa offers an ice fountain, an indoor pool with water jets, a facial room, Shia Tsu, acupuncture, a hair and nail salon, and much more.

At the Asana Yoga Studio, guests can participate in free daily yoga classes. At the Asana Fitness Club, you can also work out during a relaxing vacation.

Photos: (c) InsideFlyer / Seaside, A Lifestyle Resort