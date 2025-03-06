Check Out The New List Of Miles&More ‘Mileage Bargain’ Destinations (March 2025)

With Miles & More Mileage Bargains, you can save on award tickets to various destinations. You can fly with several airlines such as Lufthansa and LOT.

(Currently, you can also purchase miles at just under 1.2 cents each too – details here.)

Booking Period: Until the end of this month, you can book tickets to various worldwide destinations. You can fly to intercontinental destinations between 15 June and 31 July 2025, while European destinations are available from 15 April to 31 May 2025.

New Mileage Bargains destinations are available each month, and these can vary by country. The offers from a US airport may differ from those at airports in Germany etc. It’s worth checking clicking around a bit to see the best deals.

Destinations This Month

Until the end of March, you can book cheaper award tickets (from the USA) to:

Vienna : 40,000 miles return in Premium Economy

: 40,000 miles return in Premium Economy Stockholm : 30,000 miles return in Economy

: 30,000 miles return in Economy Istanbul : 30,000 miles return in Economy

: 30,000 miles return in Economy London: 30,000 miles return in Economy Class

Visit the Miles & More website for a complete overview of all available destinations. Alongside the required miles, you’ll also need to pay taxes and fees, which can vary by destination and may amount to several hundred USD. The exact amount will be visible during the booking process.

Dynamic Pricing from June

Starting from 3 June, the loyalty programme will implement dynamic pricing. This means that the number of miles required for all partner airlines will change.

For most award tickets in Economy Class, prices are expected to decrease in the coming months, while Business Class and First Class travel will likely cost more miles. More details can be found here on InsideFlyer.

Images ©Lufthansa/Swiss