United brings Starlink Wi-Fi to regional aircraft at record speed

United Airlines is transforming in-flight connectivity with Starlink Wi-Fi. The airline has begun installing the high-speed satellite internet system on its regional aircraft. With an average installation time of just eight hours, United plans to complete over 40 installations per month through 2025. By the end of the year, more than 300 regional aircraft will be equipped with Starlink, making fast and reliable internet the new norm.

A faster, more efficient installation process

One of the standout advantages of United Starlink Wi-Fi is the quick installation time. The airline has streamlined the process, keeping aircraft downtime to a minimum. Planes are only out of service for four days—this includes removing the existing system, installing Starlink, running necessary tests, and sealing up the aircraft panels.

Compared to other in-flight Wi-Fi providers, which require 10 or more days for installation, this is a major efficiency boost. It means more aircraft can be upgraded in a shorter time, allowing United to roll out fast, free internet at an impressive scale. Passengers will see the benefits sooner, without long disruptions to flight schedules.

Beyond the speed, the Starlink system itself is an improvement. The installation kit weighs just 85 pounds, significantly less than the 300-pound systems used by other providers. This reduction in weight contributes to better fuel efficiency, making it a win for both cost savings and sustainability. The equipment also has no moving parts, which simplifies maintenance and reduces the risk of technical failures.

Game-changing in-flight connectivity

United Starlink Wi-Fi is set to deliver an unparalleled experience. Passengers will have access to speeds of up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), a massive upgrade over current regional aircraft Wi-Fi, which is often slow and unreliable.

With this level of connectivity, streaming high-definition video, playing online games, and making video calls will be effortless. No more buffering or sluggish browsing—just seamless, high-speed internet at 35,000 feet. The service will also support new in-flight entertainment options, expanding what passengers can do during their journey.

A key highlight is that United is offering Starlink Wi-Fi for free to all MileagePlus members. Starlink will be free on all flights, but passengers need to be MileagePlus members to connect. Signing up is free and comes with additional perks beyond Wi-Fi access.

MileagePlus members enjoy the most ways to earn and use miles among U.S. airline loyalty programs, as well as the most award flight destinations, including those offered through Star Alliance partners. Even when not traveling, members can earn miles through daily activities, and the best part—miles never expire. Passengers can learn more about MileagePlus benefits here.

This move positions United ahead of many competitors who still charge for in-flight internet access, offering more value to loyal travelers.

United’s long-term vision for connectivity

United isn’t stopping with its regional aircraft. The airline plans to eventually outfit its entire fleet with Starlink, ensuring that all passengers—whether flying short-haul or long-haul—have access to the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky. This strategy reflects United’s commitment to improving the passenger experience and embracing innovative technology.

Reliability is also a key focus. Starlink’s satellite network uses inter-satellite laser links, ensuring connectivity remains strong even in adverse weather. Unlike traditional ground-based networks, which can be affected by storms and geography, Starlink delivers stable service no matter where the aircraft is flying.

United’s VP of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead, emphasized the importance of this rollout. He credited United’s expert technical team and Starlink’s advanced technology for enabling such a fast and effective installation process. With over 300 installations planned for this year alone, United is setting a new industry standard for in-flight connectivity.

For more details, visit United’s official Starlink page.