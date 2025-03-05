Review of Vietnam Airlines Business Class on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

One of the lesser-known SkyTeam members is Vietnam Airlines – so when the opportunity arose to give them a try, we were delighted to do so.

After a road trip through South Korea, we chose Vietnam Airlines for our journey to Kuala Lumpur, with a stopover in Ho Chi Minh City. This review covers our experience flying Business Class from Busan to Ho Chi Minh City aboard the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Booking with Vietnam Airlines

I booked directly through the Vietnam Airlines website, paying approximately €460 per ticket. This fare includes two flights: from Busan to Ho Chi Minh City and then from Ho Chi Minh City to Kuala Lumpur. Below is the route summary:

Route Flight Number Aircraft Busan – Ho Chi Minh City VN432 Boeing 787-9 Ho Chi Minh City – Kuala Lumpur VN677 Airbus A321

The Business Classic ticket includes seat selection, two pieces of hand luggage (max 10 kg each), and two pieces of hold luggage (max 32 kg each). As a Flying Blue Platinum member, I received an additional piece of hold luggage. Changes and cancellations are possible for a fee with the Business Classic fare, while the Business Flex fare offers free changes but still incurs cancellation fees.

Check-in at Busan Gimhae International Airport

After our road trip, we took a taxi from ibis Ambassador Busan to the airport, which took about 20 minutes.

Upon arrival at Terminal 1 for international flights, we quickly located the Vietnam Airlines check-in desks. Despite a long queue for passport control, the Business Class check-in was efficient.

We also made a video review of this Business Class flight review on the Vietnam Airlines Dreamliner. You can watch it below or on our channel. InsideFlyer has a YouTube channel full of reviews , InsideLooks and trip reports. We post new videos weekly, so follow our channel to not miss a video!

Korean Airlines Lounge

Our flight VN432 faced a slight delay of 30 minutes, allowing us to visit the Korean Airlines Lounge (KAL), which is located near the boarding gates.

The lounge is not very large, but nicely decorated. The buffet is at the back on the left. And the spacious toilets are on the right. There are no shower facilities.

Boarding Process

At the gate, Business Class passengers enjoyed SkyPriority boarding, allowing us to bypass the long queue. The boarding process was well-organised, with clear announcements. Upon entering the Dreamliner, I was warmly welcomed by the crew and escorted to my seat, 4A.

Business Class Cabin Experience

The Boeing 787-9 features a 1-2-1 seating configuration, offering direct aisle access for all 28 Business Class passengers. Each seat can fully recline into a bed measuring 198 cm, equipped with a blanket, pillow, and slippers.

I found the Vietnam Airlines Dreamliner Business Class seat fine. A fellow passenger did complain about the hardness of the seat cushion though.

Amenities and Inflight Service

Each passenger receives a grey Samsonite amenity kit, featuring products from Sprekenhus Oslo, including lip balm, a sleep mask, and socks.

The inflight service began with a welcome drink of water, orange juice, or champagne, followed by a small amuse-bouche.

My pre-ordered vegetarian main course was a rice dish with broccoli and tofu, which, while decent, didn’t quite meet my expectations. The dessert options included a cheese platter and Haagen-Dazs ice cream.

There is also a choice of Vietnamese coffee, which tastes very good.

I found the friendliness and service of the cabin crew in general very strong. It is the small things, such as offering to turn on the reading light when you are working and carefully clearing the table.



Inflight Entertainment

The inflight entertainment system, LotusStar, offers a selection of films, music, and games on a 15.4-inch screen. While functional, the design could benefit from a modern update.

Arrival at Tan Son Nhat International Airport

We landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport with a slight delay, but Business Class passengers enjoyed priority bus transport to the terminal.

Conclusion

Vietnam Airlines, established in 1993, is a relatively young airline that has rapidly gained recognition, becoming a member of the SkyTeam alliance in 2015. With a fleet that includes modern aircraft like the Boeing 787-9, Vietnam Airlines continues to improve its services and offerings.