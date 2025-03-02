How To Buy Lufthansa Miles&More Miles For ~1.2 Cents each

At Miles & More, the loyalty programme of Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, and SWISS, you can buy ‘miles bundles’ with a 50% bonus until March 31, 2025. Plan any purchases carefully though, because you need to remember that Miles&More is moving to dynamic pricing soon.

Available Bundles

You can purchase miles in four different bundles, each offering a varying number of miles:

XS – 4,500 miles for 90 euros (2.0 Euro cents/ 2.08 cents per mile)

per mile) Small – 15,000 miles for 250 euros (1.67 Euro cents/ 1.73 cents per mile)

per mile) Medium – 75,000 miles for 1,000 euros (1.33 Euro cents/ 1.38 cents per mile)

per mile) Large – 150,000 miles for 1,750 euros (1.17 Euro cents/1.21 cents per mile)

Note: The large bundle is only available for members with FTL, Senator, or HON Circle elite status.

Purchased miles are valid for 36 months (indefinite for status holders).

Additional Benefits

When purchasing a bundle, you also receive (some basically pointless…) extras, including:

Additional bonuses on Hotels & Cars

Discounts on Priority Pass membership

For full terms and conditions, please refer to the purchase process on the Miles & More website.

Exchange for Award Tickets

The miles you purchase can be exchanged for award tickets, allowing you to fly with numerous Star Alliance airlines, including Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, ANA, Turkish Airlines, and United Airlines.

Starting June 3, Miles & More will introduce dynamic pricing for award flights. This means that the number of miles required for partner airlines may change. Most Economy Class award tickets are expected to become cheaper, while Business and First Class tickets may require more miles. For more details, check out our article on dynamic pricing here.

