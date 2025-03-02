Vietnam Airlines Business Class Review: Comfort and Cuisine on the Airbus A321

After a fantastic experience in Vietnam Airlines’ Business Class on the Boeing 787-9, this time I was flying on the Airbus A321, from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL). While the A321 is smaller, the friendly service remains consistent.

Booking with Vietnam Airlines

I booked our flights directly with Vietnam Airlines for approximately £400 per ticket, covering both Ho Chi Minh City to Kuala Lumpur and Busan to Ho Chi Minh City.

Route Flight Number Aircraft Busan to Ho Chi Minh City VN432 Boeing 787-9 Ho Chi Minh City to Kuala Lumpur VN677 Airbus A321

The Business Classic ticket includes seat selection, two pieces of hand luggage (10 kg each), and two pieces of hold luggage (32 kg each). An extra piece of hold luggage was included due to my Flying Blue Platinum status.

Vietnam Airlines Lotus Lounge

With a three-hour transfer, we had ample time to enjoy the Vietnam Airlines Lotus Lounge 1 at gates 18-27. Access is complimentary for Business Class passengers, and Flying Blue Gold or Platinum members can also enter for free.

Boarding Experience

Despite a slight delay in our flight VN677, boarding was organised by zones, allowing Business Class passengers to board first.

Business Class Cabin

Unlike the 1-2-1 layout on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the A321 has to make do with a 2-2 configuration. In this aircraft there are 4 rows with a total of 16 Business Class seats.

In contrast to the European regional Business Class, the seats here are actually quite different from those in Economy, where the layout is 3-3. In Business Class, passengers have a spacious seat pitch of 45 inches (114 cm) and a seat width of 18 inches (46 cm). The seat is equipped with a movable headrest that can be adjusted in 4 ways. In addition, the seat can be adjusted quite a bit backwards.

The Business Class seat on the A321 cannot be fully reclined, but there is a separate footrest for extra comfort. The control panel offers 4 buttons to adjust the seat to your preference. The foldable table is spacious. And between the seats there is also a small table to place a glass.

This seat is equipped with a fairly thick cushion, which makes the seating comfort quite good. Certainly for a flight of less than an hour and a half it is fine. By the way, there is no inflight entertainment.

In-Flight Service and Meals

After takeoff, we enjoyed a welcome drink service with options like champagne and watermelon juice.

The meal service offered a choice of rice with beef, pasta with chicken, or stir-fried noodles with shrimp, all served on porcelain plates.

I opted for the stir-fried noodles, which were delightful.

A Vietnamese salad and fresh fruit are served with it. I think the meal tastes great. And although the wine is nothing special, it also goes down well, as do the fresh fruit juices.

After the meal we order some coffee and tea and before we know it the plane is already landing in Kuala Lumpur. The service was good, with friendly staff attending to our needs.

On the shorter Business Class flights, Vietnam Airlines does not distribute an amenity kit.

Arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

We landed just after 19:00, with a delay of under 30 minutes. As one of the first to disembark, we made our way to the baggage claim.

Source photos Review Vietnam Airlines Business Class Airbus A321: InsideFlyer – Christian