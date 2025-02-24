Easy Points Alert: Get 500 Free IHG Points for App Download

IHG One Rewards is giving away 500 bonus points just for downloading their mobile app. Plus, don’t miss out on IHG’s current promotion offering up to 100% bonus on points purchases.
How to Score 500 IHG Bonus Points
Here’s what you need to know:
- First-time app downloads only – previous installations don’t qualify
- Sign up through the official promotion page
- Complete your download by June 30, 2025
- Expect to wait up to 6 weeks for points to post
- No purchase or stay required
Maximizing Your IHG Points
IHG points can be redeemed for free nights at any of their properties worldwide. Thanks to dynamic pricing, the points required for a stay will vary based on the cash rate for your dates.
Bottom Line
While 500 points won’t get you a free night on its own, it’s a no-strings-attached bonus that gets you closer to your next award stay. Not an IHG One Rewards member yet? Join for free here.
Featured Image: IHG