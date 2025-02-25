KLM’s New In-Flight Menu: What You’ll Pay (And What’s Still Free)

Dutch carrier KLM has started testing a new Buy on Board concept for its European flights, signaling a major change in their onboard service model. The trial is currently running on select routes from Amsterdam to Oslo, Porto, and Lisbon (excluding the last evening flight from Amsterdam Schiphol and first incoming morning flights).

What’s on the new KLM buy-on-board menu?

During the trial, KLM Economy Class passengers can choose from the following items:

Club Sandwich – €7.00

Egg Wrap – €7.00

Tapas Box – €7.00

Apple Pie – €4.50

Pringles or Chips – €3.00

Louis de Vernier Cava – €9.00

Heineken – €5.00

Texel Skuumkoppe (Dutch Craft Beer) – €6.00

Coca Cola or Fuze Tea – €3.25

Water – €3.50

Apple or Orange Juice – €3.75

What You Need to Know

Initial Phase : Passengers will still receive complimentary water, coffee/tea, and a snack alongside the paid options

: Passengers will still receive complimentary water, coffee/tea, and a snack alongside the paid options Second Phase : Free juice will be added to the complimentary offerings

: Free juice will be added to the complimentary offerings Business Class : Europe Business Class passengers will continue to receive their standard complimentary catering

: Europe Business Class passengers will continue to receive their standard complimentary catering Flying Blue Benefits: Ultimate tier members can select items from the menu free of charge during the trial

Timeline for Full Implementation

KLM has announced that the earliest potential rollout of paid catering across their network would be late 2025. The final menu and service concept may be modified based on feedback from these test flights.

Currently, all other routes, including all long-haul flights, will maintain their standard complimentary catering service throughout the trial period.

What are your thoughts on KLM’s new buy-on-board test program?