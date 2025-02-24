Last Chance to Save 30% on Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Redemptions

Singapore Airlines’ current Spontaneous Escapes promotion is offering a generous 30% discount on award tickets across Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class on select routes. You’ll need to act fast though – bookings must be made by February 28, 2025. Travel dates vary by route.
Key Routes from the US
Here are some standout deals for US-based travelers:
- New York (JFK) to Frankfurt – Economy: 17,500 miles one-way, Business: 56,700 miles one-way
- Los Angeles to Singapore – Economy: 29,400 miles one-way
- San Francisco to Singapore – Economy: 29,400 miles one-way
Plus, if you’re planning a trip to Australia, you can find excellent connecting rates from Singapore:
- Singapore to Perth/Darwin – Economy: 15,050 miles one-way, Business: 28,350 miles one-way
How to Book These Deals
- Head to singaporeair.com and sign in to your KrisFlyer account
- Click ‘Book a Flight’ then ‘Redeem Flights’
- Enter your desired travel details
- The discounted rates will automatically display for eligible routes
Pro Tip: Remember that taxes and carrier-imposed surcharges are additional and will be shown during booking.
Premium Economy Sweet Spot
For longer routes, Singapore Airlines’ Premium Economy offers excellent value with the 30% discount. You’ll enjoy:
- Wider seats with additional legroom
- Enhanced dining options
- Priority check-in
- Increased baggage allowance
Check the complete list of discounted Premium Economy routes on the Spontaneous Escapes page.
Bottom Line
With a 30% discount on award flights, this promotion offers excellent value for US-based travelers, especially on premium cabin redemptions. The ability to transfer points from major US credit card programs makes these deals even more accessible. Remember to book by February 28, 2025, to lock in these discounted rates.